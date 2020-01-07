Menu
Heat coach Darren Lehmann had his Twitter account hacked during the BBL game with the Thunder.
Cricket

Former Aussie coach the target of bizarre Twitter hack

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2020 6:33 AM

FORMER Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann has been the unwitting target of a bizarre Twitter hack.

Current Brisbane Heat coach Lehmann last night guided his side to victory over the Sydney Thunder in their BBL09 clash at Spotless Stadium, with Englishman Tom Banton smashing the second-fastest 50, which included 30 off one over.

However, the 49-year-old's night turned sour when his Twitter account was hacked by an unknown source as the Heat prepared to bowl.

The person responsible used Lehmann's account to promote anti-Iran messages and propaganda to his 340,000+ followers, while changing his account name to F*** Iran.

Lehmann's account proceeded to send out multiple explicit tweets regarding the country, along with linking images and Youtube clips relating to the suffering of the Asian nation.

The hackers also showed their support for Donald Trump and the USA in the tweets.

The Heat responded to the hacking, apologising for the messages sent and expressed that they were working with Twitter to have the hackers removed.

"Hi Heat fans, thanks for the messages," the club said in a statement.

"We are aware our coach Darren Lehmann's Twitter account has been hacked and are working closely with Twitter to rectify the situation.

"We apologise for any offence caused this evening."

Lehmann isn't the first former Australian cricketer to have his social media accounts targeted by hackers, with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson forced to apologise after his Instagram and Twitter were both hacked in September.

