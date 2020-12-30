Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former army man has been fined over possessing a knife in public.
A former army man has been fined over possessing a knife in public.
Crime

Former army man kept knife to show tricks to daughter

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Dec 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former army man found with a knife in public said it was given to him as a present from his daughter.

Jamie Tory Turner, 39, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 to possessing a knife in a public place.

The court was told that on November 24, Turner was a passenger in a car pulled over on Chapman Drive.

During a search police located the folding knife.

The court was told Turner had a substantial criminal history.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Turner was in the army but had been discharged.

She said the knife was a present from his daughter and he used it to teach her things he had learned in the army.

She said when the knife was found, it was packed away in his bag and the action was not malicious.

Turner was convicted and fined $400.

Read more weapon cases:

Security guard found with weapon ‘should have known better’

Man ‘found’ stun gun under bridge

Gladstone teen kept eBay knife ‘in case he was jumped’

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone weapon possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Gladstone soaked in 24 hours

        Premium Content WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Gladstone soaked in 24 hours

        Weather The Port City has received a decent drenching over the past day with some high totals all around the region.

        Salt and Steel set to fire up Agnes fest

        Premium Content Salt and Steel set to fire up Agnes fest

        Music They have been described as a cross between Rage Against The Machine and John...

        CANCELLED: Fireworks off due to rain

        Premium Content CANCELLED: Fireworks off due to rain

        Whats On Council’s family friendly New Year’s Eve event won’t go ahead.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday