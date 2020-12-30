Former army man kept knife to show tricks to daughter

A former army man has been fined over possessing a knife in public.

A former army man has been fined over possessing a knife in public.

A former army man found with a knife in public said it was given to him as a present from his daughter.

Jamie Tory Turner, 39, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 to possessing a knife in a public place.

The court was told that on November 24, Turner was a passenger in a car pulled over on Chapman Drive.

During a search police located the folding knife.

The court was told Turner had a substantial criminal history.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Turner was in the army but had been discharged.

She said the knife was a present from his daughter and he used it to teach her things he had learned in the army.

She said when the knife was found, it was packed away in his bag and the action was not malicious.

Turner was convicted and fined $400.

Read more weapon cases:

Security guard found with weapon ‘should have known better’

Man ‘found’ stun gun under bridge

Gladstone teen kept eBay knife ‘in case he was jumped’