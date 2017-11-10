Former Ambrose kid wants to give back to the region

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

CATTLE farmers throughout the region could benefit from Jack Schultz's impressive ideas.

The former Ambrose student is studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga.

Mr Schultz and Georgia Howell received a $5000 internship from Angus Australia and the Graham Centre for Agricultural Innovation.

He is two years into his four-year degree. His hope after graduation is to move home and use his skills.

"I'd like to do something along the lines of farm consultancy, which would mainly involve reproduction of cattle but it would encapsulate nutrition, soil, science and all the rest of it,” Mr Schultz said.

"But I've found that's not really a job at home.”

Mr Schultz said ideally he would like to help farmers and increase their production.

"However, I do know that it will be quite hard to do, because I won't be able to simply rock up and get started,” he said.

"It's such a new thing, and there's farmers out there that ask why they need to change.”

Besides the long-term vision Mr Schultz said he was excited about the internship.

He said the program was an opportunity to explore his interests in breeding high-quality beef.

"The internship program will give me the chance to better understand the theory behind genetics research and the practical experience of seeing how it's implemented in the field,” Mr Schultz said.

CSU lecturer in farming systems Michael Campbell said the internship program provided an opportunity for students to gain valuable experience and was an example of the value of partnerships to deliver industry relevant research.

As part of their student internships, Mr Schultz and Ms Howell will be involved with the Angus Sire Benchmarking Project, aiming to evaluate the current tools used by Angus breeders to select bulls.

Angus Australia marketing and communications manager Diana Wood said offering students the opportunity to gain work experience was an exciting prospect.

"The students will gain invaluable insight into the research and development programs Angus Australia is conducting, and how the data from these programs is being utilised within the industry to make improvements to beef production,” he said.