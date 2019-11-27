Menu
L-R Katie Skinner and Brayden Whalley at the Chanel College 2019 Formal. Liam Fahey
News

FORMAL PICS: Year 12 students of 2019 walk the red carpet

Sarah Barnham
by
27th Nov 2019 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:04 AM
HUNDREDS of high school students celebrated the end of an era this month with several school formals held across the region.

Dressed to impress, students were chauffeured to their formals and walked the red carpet to celebrate the end of high school and new beginnings.

And the excitement is far from over with more formals yet to be held and more galleries expected to be added to this story.

TOOLOOA STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

GLADSTONE STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

TRINITY COLLEGE

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

CHANEL COLLEGE

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The full 2019 Formal Feature will available in the December 13 edition of The Observer.

