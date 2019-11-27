FORMAL PICS: Year 12 students of 2019 walk the red carpet

HUNDREDS of high school students celebrated the end of an era this month with several school formals held across the region.

Dressed to impress, students were chauffeured to their formals and walked the red carpet to celebrate the end of high school and new beginnings.

And the excitement is far from over with more formals yet to be held and more galleries expected to be added to this story.

TOOLOOA STATE HIGH SCHOOL

GLADSTONE STATE HIGH SCHOOL

TRINITY COLLEGE

TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL

CHANEL COLLEGE

The full 2019 Formal Feature will available in the December 13 edition of The Observer.