FORMAL 2020: All 200+ photos from this year’s school formals
HUNDREDS of high school students celebrated the end of an era this year with several school formals held across the region.
Dressed to impress, students were chauffeured to their formals and walked the red carpet to celebrate the end of high school and new beginnings.
>> CHECK OUT THE REGION'S SCHOOL FORMALS BELOW <<
TOOLOOA STATE HIGH SCHOOL
GLADSTONE STATE HIGH SCHOOL
TRINITY COLLEGE
TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL
CHANEL COLLEGE
ROSELLA PARK SCHOOL
FAITH BAPTIST CHRISTIAN