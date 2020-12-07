FORMAL 2020: All 200+ photos from this year’s school formals

Sophie Duff and Blake Vincent at Chanel College formal 2020

Sophie Duff and Blake Vincent at Chanel College formal 2020

HUNDREDS of high school students celebrated the end of an era this year with several school formals held across the region.

Dressed to impress, students were chauffeured to their formals and walked the red carpet to celebrate the end of high school and new beginnings.

>> CHECK OUT THE REGION'S SCHOOL FORMALS BELOW <<

TOOLOOA STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Photos View Photo Gallery

GLADSTONE STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Photos View Photo Gallery

TRINITY COLLEGE

Photos View Photo Gallery

TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

CHANEL COLLEGE

Photos View Photo Gallery

ROSELLA PARK SCHOOL

Photos View Photo Gallery

FAITH BAPTIST CHRISTIAN