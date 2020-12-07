Menu
Sophie Duff and Blake Vincent at Chanel College formal 2020
News

FORMAL 2020: All 200+ photos from this year’s school formals

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
7th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
HUNDREDS of high school students celebrated the end of an era this year with several school formals held across the region.

Dressed to impress, students were chauffeured to their formals and walked the red carpet to celebrate the end of high school and new beginnings.

>> CHECK OUT THE REGION'S SCHOOL FORMALS BELOW <<

 

TOOLOOA STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

GLADSTONE STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

TRINITY COLLEGE

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
 

CHANEL COLLEGE

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

ROSELLA PARK SCHOOL

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FAITH BAPTIST CHRISTIAN

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

