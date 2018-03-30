Forget the bunnies this Easter, think about the fish

HOW WAS IT CAUGHT?: The Marine Stewardship Council says we should be asking ourselves where our seafood is from and whether it was sustainably caught.

AUSTRALIA faces a potential fresh seafood shortage over the Easter break because of wild seas, The Marine Stewardship Council has advised.

MSC has asked consumers to choose sustainably sourced seafood this Easter.

Easter is the second highest consumption period for seafood after Christmas, with approximately 400 tonnes sold in Australia each year.

It is a critical time of year for Australian fisheries and aquaculture - two industries which account for over $3 billion in GDP each year and employ more than 13,000 Australians.

MSC Oceania Program Director, Anne Gabriel, said with the demand for seafood continuing to increase, it was important for large businesses to source sustainably to ensure the longevity of fish stocks in future.

"The combination of population growth and increasing demand for fish in many areas of the world is spiking a rise in seafood consumption," she said.

"But we can decrease impact on oceans and marine life while maintaining healthy fish populations for generations to come through international, science based third party certification programs, such as the MSC."

Australia has been globally acknowledged for its management of fisheries, world class in innovation and foresight with over 27 of its fisheries being MSC certified covering a total of 22 of species.

Australia also has the third largest marine jurisdiction in the world, making the decision consumers make at their supermarket or fishmonger instrumental.

To find out more about which fish are sustainably caught go to: msc.org/foreverwild