'Forever home' shines in CQ housing awards

IMPRESSIVE: Award-winning builder Craig Price from Coastal Homes and client Kaitlin Heaney with Aylish Heaney, aged four months.

THE Heaney family plan to make their house in Billabong Estate their "forever home”.

It's not just them who like it either.

The judges at this year's Master Builders Central Queensland Housing and Construction Awards agree their property is pretty special.

Their home, built by Coastal Homes Gladstone, won the award for housing in the Individual Home $500-$550,000 category, and Best Residential Kitchen Award at the 2017 Master Builders Central Queensland Housing and Construction Awards.

Young couple Ryan and Kaitlin Heaney said they loved their "great home” situated in a quiet area in Glen Eden.

"I like how open it is, the open plan living area, to be able to stand in the kitchen and look out over the creek,” Mrs Heaney said.

"I really like the stone wall on the front and I love the kitchen, so it's a bit hard to pick (my favourite part).”

Award-winning builder Craig Price said the estate was purposefully designed to overlook the creek.

"We based the house to outlook over the yard and the creek area, it has a lot of glass panelling and basically from anywhere in the house you can look out into the yard,” he said.

The four-bedroom home features a large open kitchen and scullery, an activities room, theatre room. The outdoor spaces boast a patio area with barbecue area, pool and a big garage.