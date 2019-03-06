UPDATE: Police reveal Seafront Oval bone test results

UPDATE:

Police have confirmed skeletal remains found at a Hervey Bay construction site are not human bones.

It follows a forensic team analysing the bones after they were unearthed near Seafront Oval on Wednesday night.

EARLIER (1.18PM):

SKELETAL remains discovered at a Hervey Bay construction site are being analysed by forensic teams from Brisbane to determine their origin.

Police were tight-lipped about opening an investigation should the analysis conclude the bones, which were exhumed from Seafront Oval on Wednesday night, are human.

Butchulla local Dustyn Currie discovered the remains during the construction of a new youth precinct in the area about 5.30pm.

Bones found at Seafront Oval excavation - observer Dustyn Currie. Alistair Brightman

All work in the area has since stopped.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mick Polit said two "small bone-coloured cylindrical items" were recovered by police.

"The items have been photographed and are being examined in Brisbane by an anthropologist employed by the Queensland Police Service," Snr Sgt Polit said.

"If they can make a determination as to their origin from the photos, we'll be able to release those results.

"If not, they will go to Brisbane for further testing."

Snr Sgt Polit said police were not considering it a crime and would wait for a determination from forensics before commenting on any potential investigations.

"We do believe the bones are old and we don't have any missing persons or homicide investigation going on in the local area with any intelligence there is a burial site here," he said.

"There have been other incidents where bones have been located along the Esplanade and other areas and from my knowledge they've always been found to be non-human.

"However, we're certainly not ruling out these ones are human."

Bones reportedly dug up at Seafront Oval: Police were last night combing through a construction site where bones were reportedly unearthed just before sundown

Excavations at the oval have been at least 2.5m deep but it is not known where the bones were located.

At the time of the discovery the Fraser Coast Regional Council was constructing a new skate park and laying new stormwater drain pipes in the area.

Council CEO Ken Diehm said work at the site has been stopped and would not restart until police had given the all clear.