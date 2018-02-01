Menu
Forensics completed on stolen ute at Clinton

The driver of a stolen car crashed into a traffic light in Clinton on Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene.
The driver of a stolen car crashed into a traffic light in Clinton on Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene. Sarah Steger
MATT HARRIS
by

GLADSTONE police are still trying to establish the identify of a person or people involved in the theft and subsequent crash of a ute in Clinton during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said there was "no further clarification" as to whether more than one offender was involved.

"A forensic examination was conducted and at this stage the investigation is still ongoing," he said.

On Tuesday, Snr Sgt Matthew Russell said the offender/s took a set of keys from a Clinton address and used them to break into a white Holden Colorado ute before fleeing the scene.

The stolen vehicle then smashed into a traffic light on Chapman Dr about 3.30am Tuesday morning.

Gladstone Regional Council workers have since cleaned up the area and installed a new traffic light.

 

  • If you have any information you can go to the Policelink website or phone 131 444.

To remain anonymous, you can fill out the online form or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  car crash gladstone police stolen car

Gladstone Observer
Local Partners