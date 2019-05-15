Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Human remains identified as death treated as homicide

15th May 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Human remains found at a water treatment facility in the Blue Mountains have been identified as missing woman Cecilia Devine.

The 42-year-old was last seen on September 5 in the Newcastle suburb of Waratah and it was believed at the time that she had travelled to Sydney to see friends.

Police are now treating Ms Devine's death as a homicide with local detectives and the Homicide Squad investigating under Strike Force Eking.

They released CCTV footage today of Ms Devine, also known as Kristen Pearson, walking through Katoomba a day after she was reported missing.

Ms Devine is seen walking from a hotel on Katoomba St.
Ms Devine is seen walking from a hotel on Katoomba St.


She is seen leaving a hotel in Katoomba St wearing a yellow cardigan, black pants and carrying an orange handbag.

On March 18, staff at a water treatment facility in Katoomba discovered human remains in the nearby Upper Cascade Creek dam.

The remains underwent extensive forensic testing and were confirmed to be Ms Devine.

Cecilia Devine.
Cecilia Devine.

Police are now trying to piece together her last movements, joining Ms Devine's two brothers on Wednesday to appeal for information.

"We believe there are people out there who spoke with Cecilia or saw her at the time and we urge them to come forward," Blue Mountains Police Area Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Scott McAlpine said.

"We're all wanting the same outcome - to find answers for Cecilia's loved ones. They need to know what happened to her and how she came to be where she was."

Detectives from Strike Force Eking have released the footage following confirmation the remains are Ms Devine.
Detectives from Strike Force Eking have released the footage following confirmation the remains are Ms Devine.

More Stories

cecilia devine crime homicide police investigation

Top Stories

    Nights set to heat up with pressure above, below region

    premium_icon Nights set to heat up with pressure above, below region

    News The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a temperature rise that residents will feel at night

    20+ QUESTIONS: How LNP's Ken O'Dowd responded

    premium_icon 20+ QUESTIONS: How LNP's Ken O'Dowd responded

    Politics O'Dowd hopes to remain as the federal representative of Flynn

    Get your copy of our wedding guide at this Sunday's expo

    Get your copy of our wedding guide at this Sunday's expo

    News The expo will be held at the Gladstone Events Centre

    20+ QUESTIONS: How Murray Peterson responded

    premium_icon 20+ QUESTIONS: How Murray Peterson responded

    Politics Candidates are asked a series of questions before the Election