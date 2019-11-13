Menu
Crime

Forensic team to probe item left by would-be car thief

Crystal Jones
by
13th Nov 2019 11:27 AM
POLICE are investigating a brazen attempted car theft where a man entered an elderly couple's Churchill St home while they were watching television. 

Around 7.30pm yesterday, a couple had sit down to watch TV when a man entered their Svensson Heights home through an open roller door at the side of their house. 

A police spokeswoman said the man is believed to have searched the couple's fridge and freezer before heading to the laundry where he discovered keys to their white Hyundai i30. 

He left the same way he came, before starting the couple's car - causing the radio to play and alert the residents. 

After being disturbed by the victims, the man left the scene but in a panic, left behind a blue and black backpack including a badge with the words "Gladstone and District Junior Rugby League".

A police spokeswoman said the bag would be forensically examined. 

Police are also investigating an incident where someone entered an unlocked white Mitsubishi Pajero in a carport. 

It is believed the incident happened sometime between 5pm on Monday and 1pm yesterday. 

Police said the person left the driver side door ajar, had opened the centre console and also left the plastic cap of the keyless ignition on the seat. 

