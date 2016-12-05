30°
Fisherman caught off Gladstone pay for their actions

Declan Cooley
| 5th Dec 2016 5:40 PM Updated: 6:18 PM

SEVENTEEN foreign fisherman are now languishing in a mainland detention facility after allegedly pillaging 7 tonnes of sea cucumbers off the coast of Gladstone.

The Vietnamese crew were brought into the Gladstone Harbour on Friday, however an Australian Fisheries Management Authority spokesman said no charges had been laid at this point.

The capture of the Vietnamese crew was the ninth successful raid by Australian Border Force on illegal fisherman since July 1 - four of these boats have been Vietnamese.

Despite the recent spate of illegal fishing crews getting caught off Gladstone, one local fisherman, who asked not to be named, said he was surprised they were "starting to sneak down again".

"Years ago it was worse...but now you see those customs planes fly over quite a bit," he said.

"I would have thought they'd be coming for the fish but if it's sea cucumbers then they must be coming into the reef."

The local fisherman said the sea cucumber season started in Cairns and usually worked its way down to Gladstone by Christmas.

Ten years ago AFMA caught 367 illegal fishing vessels in Queensland waters but that number had declined sharply in recent years.

POACHED: A Vietnamese fishing crew was taken to Gladstone yesterday for questioning over suspected illegal fishing.
Sea cucumbers are considered a delicacy and used in traditional medicines in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Singapore, fetching between $10 and $70 per kilo, according to the AFMA spokesman.

"Sea cucumbers fetch a high price particularly in Asian markets...they can also be easily harvested and processed with minimal equipment (and) the vessels do not need to have freezers on board because the sea cucumber is salted and stored in drums."

It's understood two years ago sea cucumber poachers were being back by Chinese organised crime syndicates but AFMA said its recent investigations hadn't established a link to criminal organisations.

In the latest raid, Border Force officers found 7 tonnes of sea cucumbers, 200kg of fish and various diving equipment including air lines, weight belts, 16 masks, a compressor and navigational equipment.

The Vietnamese fishing boat was intercepted about 320km north east of Gladstone.

An AFMA spokesman said the vessel was seized and would be destroyed.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  fishermen gladstone gladstone region

Local Partners

Jonah Hill was involved in a car crash on Saturday

