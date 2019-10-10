Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WET WEEKEND: Showers and storms are expected to hit Gladstone this weekend.
WET WEEKEND: Showers and storms are expected to hit Gladstone this weekend.
News

FORECAST: Thunderstorms on the way

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Oct 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UMBRELLAS at the ready Gladstone, thunderstorms are headed this way.

From tomorrow night up to 20mm of rain is expected in isolated spots across the Gladstone region over the weekend.

Showers are expected to fall from tomorrow night developing into storms from midnight onwards with widespread falls of up to 10mm.

BOM meteorologist Jess Gardner said it was possible the thunderstorms will turn severe with a chance of damaging winds and hail.

“We’ve got an upper trough moving into Southern Queensland,” Ms Gardner said.

“That will combine with moisture along the coast, particularly Friday and Saturday to bring showers and storms.”

Temperatures have also significantly cooled from earlier this week, which saw a max of 34.2C on Tuesday, down to 25C and 26C tomorrow and Saturday.

Cloud cover also dropped down to 2000ft cause by a surface trough to the west of Gladstone and moisture to the east.

“As the temperatures cool overnight that moisture is just condensing over the surface,” Ms Gardner said.

On the waters expect east to north-easterly winds of 15-20knots on Friday and north to north-easterly of 10 -15 knots on Saturday with potential stronger gusts from any storm activity.

gladstone weather rain thunderstorms
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    Hotel visitor to pay costly fine after balcony tantrum

    premium_icon Hotel visitor to pay costly fine after balcony tantrum

    News A WOMAN heard screaming, yelling and seen throwing items of a hotel balcony told...

    Gladstone’s only music shop to close its doors

    premium_icon Gladstone’s only music shop to close its doors

    Business After just over two years in Gladstone, the Toolooa St music store will close it’s...

    CITIZEN SCIENCE: Get ready to count birds

    premium_icon CITIZEN SCIENCE: Get ready to count birds

    News SITTING in the backyard watching the birds fly by is all residents need to do to...