FORECAST: Thunderstorms on the way

WET WEEKEND: Showers and storms are expected to hit Gladstone this weekend.

UMBRELLAS at the ready Gladstone, thunderstorms are headed this way.

From tomorrow night up to 20mm of rain is expected in isolated spots across the Gladstone region over the weekend.

Showers are expected to fall from tomorrow night developing into storms from midnight onwards with widespread falls of up to 10mm.

BOM meteorologist Jess Gardner said it was possible the thunderstorms will turn severe with a chance of damaging winds and hail.

“We’ve got an upper trough moving into Southern Queensland,” Ms Gardner said.

“That will combine with moisture along the coast, particularly Friday and Saturday to bring showers and storms.”

Temperatures have also significantly cooled from earlier this week, which saw a max of 34.2C on Tuesday, down to 25C and 26C tomorrow and Saturday.

Cloud cover also dropped down to 2000ft cause by a surface trough to the west of Gladstone and moisture to the east.

“As the temperatures cool overnight that moisture is just condensing over the surface,” Ms Gardner said.

On the waters expect east to north-easterly winds of 15-20knots on Friday and north to north-easterly of 10 -15 knots on Saturday with potential stronger gusts from any storm activity.