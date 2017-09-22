FORECAST: Thunder, showers on the horizon

IF YOU are heading out on the water this weekend, don't be fooled by calm conditions in the mornings.

Winds of 20-25 knots are likely to pick up in the afternoon and seas will whip up very quickly to 1-1.5m.

Boaties and fishers should take care and be aware of the rapidly changing conditions.

Big Boat: Pat Laws from the BT HookUp and Thomas Hayes from the GAWB releasing some young Barra into Lake Awoonga last weekend from the prize boat. Photo: Boyne Tannum Hookup.

Weather forecaster Mike Griffin says a small trough will pass over the Gladstone region in the next hour or so and could bring a small, isolated thundery shower.

The shower, if you're lucky enough to be under it, only likely to be 1-2mm and definitely no more than 5mm.

Areas around Taroom and Monto have seen a couple of showers this morning.

The danger lies in dry lightning strikes, which would add to the already high fire danger.

Unusually, temperatures are expected to rise after the trough passes over as north-westerly winds try to overcome the north-east sea breeze.