Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lee Crabbe tackles a wave at Mermaid Beach on the Gold Coast. Picture: Luke Marsden
Lee Crabbe tackles a wave at Mermaid Beach on the Gold Coast. Picture: Luke Marsden
Weather

Forecast is fine, and tipped to stay that way

by Rachael Rosel
22nd May 2021 3:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The classic Autumn days keep coming with mostly sunny days and comfortable temperatures expected all weekend.

After a cool couple of days throughout the past week, this weekend shouldn't require as many layers with most areas hitting May averages or a just a few temperatures below.

In Brisbane, minimums will hit 13C over the weekend and maximums climbing to 24C.

Although a bit of cloud cover will make its way over Brisbane, the sun will still make a welcome appearance, as will a slight chance of light showers on both days.

"The showers will mostly be around the coastal fringe with less chance as you move more out west," meteorologist Matt Marshall from BOM said.

There will also be some light south-easterly winds in the morning that will then ease out into the night.

These south-easterly winds will make southern corners perfect for surf with swell looking strong at the Sunshine Coast and slightly smaller on the Gold Coast.

There could also be a chance of a decent swell on the southeast coast on Monday and Tuesday.

The comfortable weather will carry through into next week with most days having slight cloud cover and light winds.

But lots of sun is still in store with temperatures expected to hit a maximum of 25C on Wednesday and Thursday and lows of 11C on Friday.

Originally published as Forecast is fine, and tipped to stay that way

More Stories

brisbane gold coast sunshine coast weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor reacts to ‘hidden gem’ tourism award

        Premium Content Mayor reacts to ‘hidden gem’ tourism award

        Council News “You can definitely see why Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy was voted the winner.”

        Disqualified driver who hit pedestrian faces court

        Premium Content Disqualified driver who hit pedestrian faces court

        Crime Tiger-lily Bauer was on her way to see her father.

        Wildlife carers shocked after echidna allegedly run over

        Premium Content Wildlife carers shocked after echidna allegedly run over

        Pets & Animals Wildlife association’s anguish following echidna death

        Letters: More than 1100 thank yous this week

        Premium Content Letters: More than 1100 thank yous this week

        Letters to the Editor “After a challenging 2020, we’re excited to finally be able to reconnect with many...