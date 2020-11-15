Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hot days are predicted ahead for parts of Central Queensland.
Hot days are predicted ahead for parts of Central Queensland.
Weather

FORECAST: Extreme heat predicted across CQ

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
15th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARTS of Central Queensland are expected to reach up to 38C in the coming week.

Emerald is predicted to have the high temperatures up to 38C on Monday followed by 37C on Tuesday on the sunny days.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler, still well in the mid 30s with 34C days predicted.

It’s a similar story in Biloela with highs of 37C predicted on Monday and Tuesday.

The mercury is expected to start to drop on Wednesday with a high of 35C and 33C on Thursday and Friday.

In the Beef Capital the mid-30s are expected to start the week at highs of 34C and 35C on Monday and Tuesday in mostly sunny conditions.

Wednesday should be down to the low 30s at 31C, 30C for Thursday and 31C again for Friday.

Gladstone’s coastal residents will be grateful as the week ahead is predicted to be cooler than the rest of CQ.

Monday is expected to reach a high of 31C followed by 30C on Tuesday on mostly sunny days.

Partly cloudy conditions are predicted Wednesday through to Friday with temperatures of 30C, 29C and 29C again.

Each area has an extreme UV rating throughout the week so residents headed outside are reminded to lather up in sunscreen, wear protective clothing and seek shade.

READ MORE: Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

READ MORE: Severe storms on the horizon ahead of 42C scorcher

Emerald

Monday Low: 22 High: 38

Tuesday Low: 21 High: 37

Wednesday Low: 22 High: 35

Thursday Low: 21 High: 34

Friday Low: 19 High: 34

Biloela

Monday Low: 19 High: 37

Tuesday Low: 18 High: 37

Wednesday Low: 19 High: 35

Thursday Low: 18 High: 33

Friday Low: 16 High: 33

Rockhampton

Monday Low: 22 High: 34

Tuesday Low: 21 High: 35

Wednesday Low: 21 High: 31

Thursday Low: 21 High: 30

Friday Low: 21 High: 31

Gladstone

Monday Low: 22 High: 31

Tues day Low: 21 High: 32

Wednesday Low: 22 High: 30

Thursday Low: 22 High: 29

Friday Low: 21 High: 29

biloela weather emerald weather extreme heat gladstone weather rockhampton weather tmbweather
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victims savagely beaten in double home invasion

        Premium Content Victims savagely beaten in double home invasion

        Crime The man who viciously beat two victims has been declared a serious violent offender.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 14.

        Man in 20s flown to hospital after being hit by a branch

        Premium Content Man in 20s flown to hospital after being hit by a branch

        Breaking The man sustained head injuries from the incident earlier today.

        30+ PHOTOS: Throwback at the Retro ‘n’ Rhyme

        Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: Throwback at the Retro ‘n’ Rhyme

        Local Faces Hundreds showed up at the Mount Larcom Tourist Park for this year’s Retro n Rhyme...