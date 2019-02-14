Fordie's Bazooka is the top gun for fun on the water

ME AND MY BOAT: Gladstone resident Shane Ford owns the Cruise Craft Bazooka .

WHEN Shane Ford bought his Cruise Craft Explorer in Brisbane in 2012 he didn't know he was towing it back to its old stomping ground.

"The bloke who owned it before me lived in Brisbane," he said.

"But he used to tow it up to Agnes Water to go fishing with his wife on Fitzroy Reef which is about 60km offshore.

"So, in a way, it's come home."

The 6.85m (22.5 foot) boat was launched in Brisbane in December 2008.

"I did a lot of research before I bought it," Shane said.

"I looked at a lot of different boats and I thought the two best boats were the Cruise Craft or Haines Hunter."

Powered by a supercharged 250hp Mercury Verado, the boat is perfect for running out to the reef.

"At full throttle, on a flat sea, it will cruise at 70 kilometres an hour," Shane said.

"But it also depends on how many people and how much gear I have on board.

"It rides really well in the rough stuff, and it sits well too, it's very stable."

With enough room to sleep a few adults, the boat is often used for overnight trips.

"I've had some awesome trips over the years with my family and friends," he said.

"The last trip to Yellow patch with the kids was awesome and we did a bit of fishing around Rundle Island on the way home.

"I also like to fish off Sykes Reef which is a fair run out, just beyond Heron Island, about 80km."

The boat was fully optioned by the previous owner.

"This model has extra space for fishing and the canopy slides back to give us shade, which is pretty important," Shane said.

"I haven't had to add, or change, anything.

"I put a fridge under the seat, along with a gas stove, which is what we use to cook Bazooka Burgers."

Even though he's extremely happy with his boat, Shane's dream boat is a little bigger.

"I'd like a big motor yacht, or a Mustang," he said.

"One with a toilet, shower and air-conditioned bedroom.

"I don't know if it'll happen, but it costs nothing to dream."