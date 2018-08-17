Menu
WONDER ON THE MOUNTAIN: This open-plan house at Captain Creek is on the market for $295,000.
Property

FOR SALE: Home boasts ocean views and ten cartons of beer

Andrew Thorpe
by
17th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

THE Gladstone Region boasts fantastic bushland and beautiful beaches - and the next owner of this Captain Creek property will be well-placed to experience the best of both.

The open plan home sits on 16 hectares of bushland at the top of a mountain in the Agnes Water hinterland, giving residents ocean views on one side and rolling hills on the other.

The home is run completely off the grid, with solar energy provided by a new 24-volt solar system with a generator, and two 5400-gallon water tanks.

The rates have also been paid for the next five years, and the owner will throw in ten cartons of beer if the property goes quickly.

The property is being sold with the aid of Agnes Water's PRD Nationwide.

PRD's Tim Lawry said the home would suit both someone looking to rent it out as a holiday home and someone looking to adopt the relaxed country lifestyle for themselves.

 

OCEAN VIEWS: This open-plan home at Captain Creek is on the market for $295,000.
"We're getting strong demand from southerners at the moment, who are cashing in while the economic conditions for selling down there are very strong," Mr Lawry said.

"They're coming up here and buying affordable homes."

Keen for your ten cartons? The property is on the market for a cool $295,000.

Call PRD for more information on 4974 9470.

 

OCEAN VIEWS: This open-plan home at Captain Creek is on the market for $295,000.
Gladstone Observer

