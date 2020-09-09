FOR SALE: Gladstone turf business on the market

Turfworks Gladstone is up for sale.

A new lifestyle and business opportunity are up for grabs with a Gladstone turf farm hitting the market this week.

Established in 2009, Turfworks is behind the grass on the ground for many of Gladstone’s major developments including East Shores 1a and 1b and the Calliope State High School.

However owner Mick Newton is now selling the business on a “walk-in-walk-out” basis due to personal reasons.

Mr Newton said the business’s clients ranged from big commercial projects, to play grounds, sports grounds and residential homes.

“We’ve got some great compliments over of the years,” Mr Newton said.

The sale includes 50ha of land including 18ha under turf, the three-bedroom house and all the infrastructure, plant and machinery needed to continue running the business.

Turfworks sale will include machinery.

Equipment includes a turf harvester, forklift, tractor and multiple mowers.

The property is equipped with two dams, three electric pumps, irrigation systems, five rain water tanks, a retail shop and office space, as well as a shed with staff bathroom, kitchenette and bedroom.

Turfworks includes a retail space.

Mr Newton said the property would be suited to anyone chasing an outdoors lifestyle.

“It’s a beautiful view - you’re looking over paddocks,” he said.

214 Spring Valley Road, West Stowe is listed for $1,550,000.

For more information contact Alicia Williams from Locations Estate Agents on 0432 686 751.

