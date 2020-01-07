FOR SALE: Businesses on the market right now

Blue sign hanging at the glass door of a shop saying: "Business for sale".

Blue sign hanging at the glass door of a shop saying: "Business for sale".

LOOKING to start something new in 2020? Why not consider starting your own business.

Here are a selection of businesses and franchises available for purchase in Gladstone right now.

1. Boost Juice

$278,247

The popular juice bar is looking to open a store at Stockland in Gladstone at the outdoor veranda's eating precinct.

For more information contact Rochelle from Boost Juice - Franchising

03 8593 4546 or boostinfo@retailzoo.com.au

2. Outback Jacks Bar & Grill

Price upon application

The well established restaurant franchise is looking to bring their business to Gladstone with a prime location on a main road intersection.

The franchise promises the experience of a real Australian steakhouse with exceptional value for money in a relaxed family atmosphere. It offers full bar facilities and the largest range of steak on any menu in the world.

For more information contact Franchise Specialist, Dione Mauric on 0415 543 469.

3. Unique Australiana Wedding Business and Freehold

$1,275,000

Steeped in history, with an authentic Australiana Appeal, this Unique Hospitality opportunity has become available in Gladstone.

Combining numerous structures, this Wedding Reception Venue, complete with working Arts and Craft Village, will hold a special appeal to Caterers, Wedding Photographers, or creative Builders.

For more information contact Wolfgang Groh on 0413 118 718 or wolfgang@benchmarkbusiness.com.au;

4. Butcher business in Gladstone

$850,000

A longstanding butcher shop in Gladstone is on the market, with the previous owner running the business for 10 years.

The business has 12 staff and boasts an annual profit of about $330,000.

Contact Alice on 0432 843 715 for inspection

5. Barber Shop

$150,000

A fully managed barber shop is of sale suitable for an investor or owner operator.

The store is very well established and located in a prime main st with lots of parking space at the business doorstep.

For further information on this opportunity, please contact John Kasapi Business Broker - Salon specialist M: 0422 930 549 T: 1300 366 521 E: john@benchmarkbusiness.com.au

6. Hair Salon

$75,000

A Gladstone hair salon is on the market fit-out with 18 hair stations, 5 basins and opportunity to add beauty.

The staff include 1 full time and 1 part time senior hairdresser.

For further information on this opportunity, please contact John Kasapi Business Broker - Salon specialist M: 0422 930 549 T: 1300 366 521 E: john@benchmarkbusiness.com.au

7. Food, Beverage and Hospitality business

$48,000

A fully licensed restaurant and takeaway space in the Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre is available.

The restaurant most recently ran as an Indian restaurant but can be converted into any other cuisine and has the capacity for continental breakfast.

Contact 1300 594 794 and quote ID 14340 for more information.