"For me it's like putting together a Meccano set"

PRIDE OF PLACE: Ron Van Bergen has built a plane in his shed in Beecher, a Steen Skybolt.

PRIDE OF PLACE: Ron Van Bergen has built a plane in his shed in Beecher, a Steen Skybolt. Matt Taylor GLA010119PLANE

IT'S amazing what some people keep in their back shed.

Hidden away in Beecher, Ron Van Bergen has been hard at work building an aerobatic bi plane - and it's taken almost 15 years and 3500 hours to complete.

Uundergoing its final checks with CASA, the plane will soon take to the skies around Gladstone.

Not many people close to Mr Van Bergen know he's been building the American Steen Skybolt, inspired by the 1930s with its green finish.

He compared the job to putting together a Meccano set.

"My son Peter... has done all the TIG welding and I've done everything else, the fitting, the electrical work, woodwork, covering and painting," he said.

"I started with the wings in the garage, and because the wings are all wood ribs and wood spar it's just like building a big model balsa wood plane, except it's braced inside with steel wires.

Ron Van Bergen has built a plane in his shed in Beecher, a Steen Skybolt. Matt Taylor GLA010119PLANE

"When I had Gladstone Radiator Service, my son Peter worked for me and we made a couple of big long benches, drew the plans out on that and then made the sides of the fuselage there."

Mr Van Bergen said each piece of metal had to be measured, cut and finished to to fit tight before being TIG welded.

He has been building model aircraft since childhood, and this project is the second real-sized plane he has built.

His first was an RV-6 built from a kit. The current plane was made entirely from plans.

The engine is a Vedenyev M14P.

"It's a Russian-built engine which they use in all different sorts of machinery including as a compressor," he said.

"It's a 10-litre engine, nine- cylinder radial and it's 360 horsepower at 2950 revs, but the prop is geared down to 1950 revs."

Ron Van Bergen has built a plane in his shed in Beecher, a Steen Skybolt VH-SBX. Matt Taylor GLA010119PLANE

As for flying the plane, Mr Van Bergen said he was looking forward to getting into the cockpit.

"I'll have pull the wings off and take it up to The Old Station (at Raglan) and put it in my spot at the hangar there where my other plane was," he said.

"A mate of mine has got one of these very similar in Perth and each time I go over there I fly it, and it's quite easy to fly.

"The landing is the hardest thing because you can't see anything, you have to come in sideways just because of the big round nose.

"You have to see out the side so you have to kick the plane sideways, come down the runway and then at the last second kick it back straight."