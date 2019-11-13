For Cody: Frightful night raises funds for little battler

(Back, from left) Emily and Terri-Lee Guthrie, (centre) Dwayne Guthrie and (front) Amy Camm at BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort's annual Camp and sCare last weekend.

A SPOOK-TACULAR Halloween event at BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort has raised funds to help a local youngster with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

The resort's annual 'Camp and sCare' event last weekend saw local families gather together for a memorable mini-break, which raises money for people doing it tough in our local community.

This year, all funds received from guests staying on powered sites on the Friday night went directly to 11-year-old Cody Gibbs and his family to help with medical costs.

He was diagnosed with stage four cancer of the Pineal Gland, in the brain, which was removed in a six-hour operation, followed by radiation treatment and chemotherapy.

Cody is now back at school full-time and results from his latest MRI were all clear, with his next scan due in January.

Camp and sCare is an annual charity event held by BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort, not only to raise funds for charity, but to also offer a special family experience for residents to enjoy the great outdoors for a night of camping under the stars and to enjoy all of the resort's extensive facilities.

During the weekend, guests went all out in the Spookiest Campsite and Cabin Competition, decorating their abodes in the hope of winning great prizes!

Families enjoyed a weekend of Halloween style activities including Halloween crafts, spooky biscuit decorating, a Halloween dress-up, Wii disco dancing on the big screen, a sausage sizzle, pancake breakfast and outdoor movies.

Resort guest activities co-ordinator Maegan Cross was grateful for the support shown for the event.

"We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported this weekend, from the generous local businesses who donated fundraising prizes, to the locals who came to join in the fun with their families," she said.

"The event was two-fold, as we loved seeing our local families gather for a weekend of fun, while also raising much-needed funds for Cody."

In addition to the funds received from guest's staying overnight, funds were also raised from gold coin donations at events such as the pancake breakfast, a BBQ, a monster raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, and glow stick sales, totalling $5997 for young Cody.

An additional $5000 has been raised so far for Cody through the resort's other various guest activities - such as wine and cheese nights, discos and raffles - with fundraising continuing until the end of the year.

Each year, the resort chooses a charity, individual or business to support, raising money through Camp and sCare and all the resort's guest functions, through gold coin donations, with more than $108,700 raised to date.