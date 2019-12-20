Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Reds Coach Brad Thorn will speak at a GRUFC sportsman’s dinner January 16. (AAP image, John Gass)
Reds Coach Brad Thorn will speak at a GRUFC sportsman’s dinner January 16. (AAP image, John Gass)
Sport

Footy legend to share experiences

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: League and union fans will have the opportunity to hear from a legend of the games.

Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club president Seamus O’Connor was excited to announce that Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn would speak at the club’s Sportsman’s Dinner at Gladstone Events Centre on January 16.

Thorn has had an extensive career.

“He’s a Queensland Maroons legend and played for the Brisbane Broncos,” O’Connor said.

“And then he played for the Canterbury Crusaders in New Zealand.

“He’s played for Australia in league and New Zealand in union.”

O’Connor said Thorn would share his experience from his time in both codes.

“Just to hear from him will be a big opportunity for a lot of people,” he said,

“I think it’s a big drawcard for both union and league fans to come along to the dinner.”

The dinner will raise funds for Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club.

“It’ll be an excellent start to the year and set us up for a successful season,” O’Connor said.

Tickets on sale 10am today. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.

brad thorn gladstone rugby union football club super rugby
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

        premium_icon Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

        News QFES are hopeful firefighters will get to spend Christmas with their families after battling the mammoth fire fronts in Lowmead and Mount Maria.

        ME AND MY BOAT: Perfect mix of racing and leisure

        premium_icon ME AND MY BOAT: Perfect mix of racing and leisure

        News The owner enjoys racing, but says the boat is also great for cruising around the...

        UPDATE: Police to speak with alleged stabbing victim

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police to speak with alleged stabbing victim

        News Man in serious condition after alleged stabbing

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Fish hatchery relocation another step closer

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Fish hatchery relocation another step closer

        News GLADSTONE Area Water Board is another step closer to relocating its fish hatchery...