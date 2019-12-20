Footy legend to share experiences

Reds Coach Brad Thorn will speak at a GRUFC sportsman’s dinner January 16. (AAP image, John Gass)

RUGBY UNION: League and union fans will have the opportunity to hear from a legend of the games.

Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club president Seamus O’Connor was excited to announce that Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn would speak at the club’s Sportsman’s Dinner at Gladstone Events Centre on January 16.

Thorn has had an extensive career.

“He’s a Queensland Maroons legend and played for the Brisbane Broncos,” O’Connor said.

“And then he played for the Canterbury Crusaders in New Zealand.

“He’s played for Australia in league and New Zealand in union.”

O’Connor said Thorn would share his experience from his time in both codes.

“Just to hear from him will be a big opportunity for a lot of people,” he said,

“I think it’s a big drawcard for both union and league fans to come along to the dinner.”

The dinner will raise funds for Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club.

“It’ll be an excellent start to the year and set us up for a successful season,” O’Connor said.

Tickets on sale 10am today. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.