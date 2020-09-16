Footy field destroyed in brazen vandalism attack

Deep wells in the ground can be seen from an aerial shot, with the damage bill not finalised as yet.

A RUGBY league club in the Gladstone region is lamenting the actions of vandals this week after its junior fields were set upon.

Less than a week after its new $1 million Calliope and District Multi-purpose facility was opened, the Calliope Roosters Junior Rugby League Club took to social media.

“Sometime this morning (Monday) our newly laid turf has unfortunately been damaged,” a club spokesman said.

“While we understand accidents happen we would very much appreciate if the person who caused the damage would get in contact with us about fixing it.”

The spokesman said the club worked very hard to fundraise and maintain its grounds.

“Damage such as this in addition to no rugby league season will impact our club financially,” he said.

“If anybody has any information regarding the damage we would appreciate you contact us on 0458 188 899.”