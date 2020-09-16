Menu
Deep wells in the ground can be seen from an aerial shot, with the damage bill not finalised as yet.
News

Footy field destroyed in brazen vandalism attack

Jacobbe McBride
16th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RUGBY league club in the Gladstone region is lamenting the actions of vandals this week after its junior fields were set upon.

Less than a week after its new $1 million Calliope and District Multi-purpose facility was opened, the Calliope Roosters Junior Rugby League Club took to social media.

“Sometime this morning (Monday) our newly laid turf has unfortunately been damaged,” a club spokesman said.

Just days after unveiling their new million dollar junior rugby league clubhouse, the Calliope Roosters junior fields were vandalised.
“While we understand accidents happen we would very much appreciate if the person who caused the damage would get in contact with us about fixing it.”

The spokesman said the club worked very hard to fundraise and maintain its grounds.

“Damage such as this in addition to no rugby league season will impact our club financially,” he said.

“If anybody has any information regarding the damage we would appreciate you contact us on 0458 188 899.”

The club have been approached for further comment on the vandalism attack which unearthed playing turf.
Gladstone Observer

