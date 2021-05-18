Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Assorted sports shoes displayed at Athletes Foot 07/98. Fashion / Shoe / Sport / Footwear NSW / Shopping / Shop / Interior
Assorted sports shoes displayed at Athletes Foot 07/98. Fashion / Shoe / Sport / Footwear NSW / Shopping / Shop / Interior
Business

Footwear brand comeback: Two new stores for CQ

Vanessa Jarrett
18th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Retail footwear company The Athlete's Foot is making a comeback with plans to open new stores in Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Jobs have been advertised online this month for the new stores.

Sales assistant and management positions have been advertised for the Gladstone store which is set to open in early July.

Recruiting for management positions has begun for the Rockhampton store, ahead of its opening in early August.

The Athlete's Foot confirmed each store would employ about six to seven team members between casual and permanent staff.

Both stores are opening in the Stockland shopping centres in each town.

"It's encouraging to see so many retailers - including national brands such as The Athlete's Foot - show strong interest in opening up new locations at our town centres across Queensland," said Stockland's retail asset manager Fiona Papworth.

"We know customers will appreciate having such a diverse retail mix in the convenience of their local Stockland centre."

The job advertisements state that team members will be required to reach store KPIs and targets.

Team members will receive a 40 per cent off discount and have a competitive bonus structure and incentives.

The Athlete's Foot was formerly in Rockhampton, opening in 2003 before the Stockland Rockhampton store closed in 2017.

Owned by the Accent Group, the company has 142 locally-owned and operated stores in Australia and New Zealand.

The stores sells leading brands including Nike, Adidas, Brooks, Asics, Mizuno, Hoka One One, Saucony, Clarks, Merrell, New Balance and Sketchers, along with a range of their own branded accessories including socks, caps, backpacks, shoe bags, drink bottles and shoe care products.

Work is also underway at Stockland Rockhampton for the fit-out for TK Maxx and Time Zone in the former H&M site.

Management positions have been advertised for TK Maxx.

Wendy's has also moved two shops down near Woolworths and works are continuing for Oscar Wylee to move in.

athletes foot new business gladstone rockhampton new business stockland gladstone stockland rockhampton tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ underground mine extension to support 600 full time jobs

        Premium Content CQ underground mine extension to support 600 full time jobs

        Business If approved, the controversial project would continue to produce about 4.5m tonnes of thermal coal per annum and maintain its existing workforce for more than a decade.

        Rumours of Frecklington’s federal ambitions in CQ

        Premium Content Rumours of Frecklington’s federal ambitions in CQ

        News “ A little birdie tells me she wanted the preselection for Flynn."

        Final moments before horror fatal school bus crash revealed

        Premium Content Final moments before horror fatal school bus crash revealed

        News Mother of one of the survivors witnessed the whole thing

        Third of COVID doses go unused as Qld records two new cases

        Premium Content Third of COVID doses go unused as Qld records two new cases

        Health Qld is ranked second last in that nation for vaccine utilisation