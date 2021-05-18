Footwear brand comeback: Two new stores for CQ

Retail footwear company The Athlete's Foot is making a comeback with plans to open new stores in Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Jobs have been advertised online this month for the new stores.

Sales assistant and management positions have been advertised for the Gladstone store which is set to open in early July.

Recruiting for management positions has begun for the Rockhampton store, ahead of its opening in early August.

The Athlete's Foot confirmed each store would employ about six to seven team members between casual and permanent staff.

Both stores are opening in the Stockland shopping centres in each town.

"It's encouraging to see so many retailers - including national brands such as The Athlete's Foot - show strong interest in opening up new locations at our town centres across Queensland," said Stockland's retail asset manager Fiona Papworth.

"We know customers will appreciate having such a diverse retail mix in the convenience of their local Stockland centre."

The job advertisements state that team members will be required to reach store KPIs and targets.

Team members will receive a 40 per cent off discount and have a competitive bonus structure and incentives.

The Athlete's Foot was formerly in Rockhampton, opening in 2003 before the Stockland Rockhampton store closed in 2017.

Owned by the Accent Group, the company has 142 locally-owned and operated stores in Australia and New Zealand.

The stores sells leading brands including Nike, Adidas, Brooks, Asics, Mizuno, Hoka One One, Saucony, Clarks, Merrell, New Balance and Sketchers, along with a range of their own branded accessories including socks, caps, backpacks, shoe bags, drink bottles and shoe care products.

Work is also underway at Stockland Rockhampton for the fit-out for TK Maxx and Time Zone in the former H&M site.

Management positions have been advertised for TK Maxx.

Wendy's has also moved two shops down near Woolworths and works are continuing for Oscar Wylee to move in.