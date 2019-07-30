Footpath works to start at Boyne-Tannum

Residents in Boyne-Tannum will soon have improved bicycle pathways and improved access to shopping facilities

RESIDENTS in Boyne-Tannum will soon have improved bicycle pathways and improved access to shopping facilities.

Gladstone Regional Council announced they would undertake footpath works around Coronation and Hampton Drives at Tannum Sands.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the Tannum Sands Road Shared Path would form part of a larger network.

"The pathway will form part of the Boyne-Tannum network by providing better community connectivity,” Cr Burnett said.

"It will allow for the Pacific Ranch area to access the pathway network, as well as local shopping facilities.”

The upgrades, worth $320,000, are jointly funded by the council and the State Government.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said more bikes on these pathways meant lesser congestion on our roads.

"Bike riding is a great way to keep fit and get to places that are a short distance away,” Mr Butcher said.

"As a key hub for growing communities, shops and schools, it's great to be able to work with council to improve connectivity and get people riding their bike more often.”

Cr Burnett said the community would only experience minor disruptions during the eight-week work period.

For more information, visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/cycling-walking.