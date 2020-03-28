Football model begs for quarantine buddy

World Cup model Maria Liman has made a stunning plea to her Instagram followers for a partner to isolate with during the coronavirus outbreak, The Sun reported.

Liman became one of the internet's favourite fans during the 2018 tournament as she cheered her native Russia on into the latter stages.

After the competition she moved to London and is now facing time alone due to the pandemic.

Writing on Instagram, the 26-year-old called out to her 587,000 followers: "I am looking for an adorable partner, who is not sick with the coronavirus, to spend the next three months isolated and have fun while in quarantine."

Liman has shown off her lifestyle in the capital on social media, even attending a number of Chelsea games.

In another post, she called out for a "brave, handsome man" to rescue her from the outbreak.

She wrote: "The sleeping beauty is waiting for her prince in custody. Where is this brave handsome man who will defeat the virus and save me?

"Please speed up! All my stocks that I bought a month in advance ran out in a couple of evenings. Tell me how do you plan to spend this unforgettable time?"

The latest figures showed 9529 had tested positive for coronavirus and 463 had died in the UK with London the worst-hit part of the country.

Back in 2018, Liman named goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev as her favourite Russia player as the hosts were the shock stars of the tournament, reaching the quarter-finals.

She wrote: "Akinfeev is the best. I am still shocked! I am speechless. Russia is the champion … I am proud of our guys. Honestly, I could not believe it."

