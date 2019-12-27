Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Hit and Run at Elimbah
Crime

Footage shows crazy hit-run driver on the loose

Ashley Carter
by
27th Dec 2019 1:15 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released dashcam footage of a car believed to be involved in a hit and run crash on Christmas Day where a P-plater was forced off the road at Elimbah.

Ebony Rich, 18, was driving her Suzuki Swift along Beerburrum Rd when she was struck from behind by a maroon Subaru Impreza about 9.20am.

The impact caused her to lose control and crash into a ditch.

>> ANGRY DAD HUNTS 'PARASITE' WHO LEFT DAUGHTER TO DIE

>> FAMILY'S HORROR AS CRASH USED IN ONLINE SCAM

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including cuts to her head and bruising.

The Subaru Impreza, which bore stolen number plates 373EMZ, fled the scene.

The Burpengary Forensic Crash Unit has released vision of the same car being driven erratically before the crash along Steve Irwin Way before turning onto Beerburrum Rd.

Anyone who recognises the car or knows its current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
beerburrum rd crime dashcam ebony rich editors picks hit and run crash queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses report bumper tourism season

        premium_icon Businesses report bumper tourism season

        News Tourism hotspots, including the Agnes Waters Caravan Park, are packed to capacity as tourists set up camp for the Christmas break.

        All on-board for the next decade of growth

        premium_icon All on-board for the next decade of growth

        News It has been a huge 10 years for one of Gladstone’s highest performing and fastest...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

        Spoken to a councillor on Facebook? This affects you

        premium_icon Spoken to a councillor on Facebook? This affects you

        Council News A PUBLIC records law has caught up with some of Gladstone’s councillors.