Moment Hyperdome bikie shooting unfolded

NEVER-before-seen pictures have captured a horrifying shopping centre brawl that was allegedly sparked by a bikie turf war and ended with a brazen daylight shooting.

The shocking images reveal a blow-by-blow account of how police say the fight, in which a machete-wielding alleged bikie was shot, played out, spilling from the food court to the Logan Hyperdome car park in February.

The brawl was allegedly triggered by a turf war between the Logan chapter of the Rebels, who allegedly have been dealing drugs and extorting people, and the Beenleigh chapter of the Bandidos.

Images taken from the security camera shows a group of alleged bikies stalking a shooting victim down a hallway.

A “business meeting” between the alleged bikies at a restaurant at the Hyperdome was captured on fil. Supplied: QLD Police

Details of the police case were heard in the Supreme Court this week when Calamvale man, and alleged Logan chapter president of the Rebels bikie gang, Joshua John Lucey, 32, made his successful bail bid on charges of grievous bodily harm with outlaw gang members, affray and consorting with bikies.

Heavily tattooed Lucey, who works in a florist shop, faces the possibility of a life sentence if convicted.

He is alleged to have "directed" the attack by a group of up to 10 alleged Rebels gang members, on Harley Cranston, an alleged member of the Beenleigh chapter of the Bandidos.

Tensions between the gangs had been simmering since last year and erupted at the shopping centre on February 4, court documents show.

The Rebels members were allegedly "laying in wait" around popular fast food restaurants. They were waiting for a sign, allegedly from club president Lucey, to pounce on Cranston at 4.30pm after a "business meeting" between the rivals.

The shooting of Cranston, in his left leg above the knee, allegedly by Lucey's sergeant-at-arms Lucas James Pain, 30, and Cranston's attempts to "flee" a mob of alleged bikies who police claim stalked him down a long corridor of the bowling alley, were captured on the shopping centre's network of closed-circuit television cameras, the court heard.

Images allegedly show the cat-and-mouse game where Cranston was allegedly outnumbered and chased by Rebels bikies as he walked backwards down a long hallway.

It ends with Pain allegedly shooting Cranston in the car park near electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi.

Pain is alleged to have fired the shot while sitting at the wheel of a Toyota Aurion sedan.

It came just seconds after Pain allegedly tried to mow down Cranston with the car in the busy car park. After the shooting, Cranston fled to the food court, leaving the escalators smeared with blood, and a bullet casing was found in the gutter outside JB Hi-Fi.

Police allege the CCTV also shows one of Lucey's Rebels bikie associates, Emrah Kadir Turkyilmaz, 21, smashing the windscreen of a four-wheel-drive later allegedly used by Cranston to escape the centre by "throwing a storm drain grate" at it.

Images taken from the security cameras were tendered in court this week as part of the prosecution case against Lucey.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso told the court the brawl could have killed "innocent members of the public" and the alleged bikies showed no regard for shoppers' safety.

She argued that, before the brawl, Lucey, a convicted ecstasy trafficker, had a "heated argument" with Cranston outside the Logan Hyperdome's Hog's Breath Cafe at 10.30am.

A while Toyota Aurion seen leaving the carpark, allegedly driven by Lucas Pain.

At 4.30pm, Lucey and Pain, who was on bail for a violent home invasion, met with Cranston and his unidentified friend for a "business meeting" in Italian restaurant Toscani's. The restaurant is part of the Logan Hyperdome's food court.

After Lucey allegedly tried to elbow Cranston in the head, all four men jumped up and "adopted fighting stances", the court heard.

Cranston and his friend tried "to flee when they realised they were outnumbered" by Rebels bikies "pre-positioned" around the food court.

Hours later, the 0.38 revolver allegedly used by Pain to shoot Cranston and the Toyota sedan were found burned in bushland. Cranston allegedly went into hiding and only surrendered to Logan hospital two days later. He has been charged with affray and refused to speak to police, the court heard.

Moments before the confrontation began. Picture: Queensland Police Service

At least seven alleged Rebels have also been charged over the brawl.

Four days after the alleged brawl, Lucey, a former bank manager turned "fight gym" staffer, was arrested in the Northern Territory during an alleged Rebels bikie convention at the casino.

Lucey, who was released on bail this week, is fighting all charges and denies "involvement in any criminal act that may have occurred at the hands of others on that day".

Lucey's barrister Greg McGuire told the court the case against Lucey was "weak".

He said photos taken from CCTV by police "simply" show Lucey "was in the car park" near where Cranston was shot and that he ran "towards" Pain's Toyota sedan after the gun was fired.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Helen Bowskill freed Lucey on bail on strict conditions. Lucey is due back in Brisbane Magistrates Court for mention on May 13.