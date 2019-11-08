Footage of man dousing cops in petrol

A man has been jailed after he was caught on film dousing police officers in petrol in a shocking attack earlier this year, which left officers fearing they would be burned alive.

Video shows Justin Jackson running into the scene of an arrest in Basildon, Essex, on May 5, where he used a watering can filled with petrol to attack numerous officers, spraying them with the accelerant.

Officers were trying to arrest a youth, when they were doused in petrol, saying the substance burned their eyes, with some fearing they would be burned alive "like Roman candles".

Jackson, 28, admitted in court to eight counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve, according to Southend Standard.

He was jailed for three years and nine months for the attack at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.

He had previously denied seven further charges of attempts to cause grievous bodily harm. At a hearing on September 23, prosecutors dropped the previous charges.

Jackson was captured on film dousing officers with petrol. Picture: Essex Police

"At the time of the incident I remember thinking we could all go up in flames like Roman candles," superintendent Jonathan Baldwin told the court in an emotional victim impact statement, according to the Basildon County Southend Echo.

"When it happened, I remember I could not let go of a suspect so that I could retreat from the threat, I had to hope that no one was smoking nearby."

Superintendent Baldwin said he'd continued to suffer flashbacks following the attack, haunting him when he filled up his car after the event.

"Watching the footage back more recently, it nearly immediately brought me to tears," he said.

Jackson's mother, Jannie was also involved in the incident, running at police with a hammer during the attack. She was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and given an 18 month suspended sentence. She was further ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

In a letter to the court, Jackson said he was "deeply sorry" for his attack on police, and said he was "just trying to diffuse the situation".

"My mother has a heart condition and I was worried about her safety," he wrote.

"I am deeply sorry, this should never have happened."