FOOTAGE: Emu at Bundy zoo attacked by trespassing prankster

Emu attack at Bundaberg zoo - Taken from Bundaberg Now with permission

AN EMU at Alexandra Park Zoo has been the target of an attack, with footage of a person trespassing into the animal's enclosure posted online.

Someone in a red hoodie can be seen jumping the fence and attacking the emu while his friend is encouraging him from behind the camera.

The 41-second long footage then shows the person aggravating the emu and potentially throwing something at it, before the emu runs at the person and he jumps back over the fence.

The footage was posted to Instagram and was shared to Facebook more than 100 times before it was deleted.

Zoo group supervisor David Flack said the attack was disappointing and would not be tolerated.

"We care very deeply about our animals, that like family to us," Mr Flack said.

"Luckily there appears to be no lasting impacts on the emu, which is currently healthy and happy."

Police have been made aware of the incident and told Mr Flack they are reviewing the footage.

They have indicated the offenders could be facing a trespassing charge.