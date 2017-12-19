Foodworks family grows at Hansen's Clinton supermarket

KNOWING their customers like they are family has helped Hansen's Clinton Foodworks make it through the tough business climate.

The supermarket won The Observer's Best in Business Award for the Retail more than 10 category this year.

Store manager Annika Swann said the team was excited by the customer recognition.

"We're very chuffed, very happy," Mrs Swann said.

"Business has increased slightly after the win leading up to the Christmas period.

"We hope to see it pick up a little bit more in the New Year."

In 2018, the store will have a bigger produce range and plans to bring in more specials.

Mrs Swann said she saw the team's customer service and individual service and their stand-out quality.

"We know our customers like they are our own family," she said.

"Customer service is definitely our number one priority."

Hansen's Clinton Foodworks owner Rick Hansen the Gladstone Observer's Best In Business Awards, 2017, held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA111117BIB

The grocery store has been in business for 21 years, and has adapted to the region's changing population to gain more customers.

"What sets us apart from the bigger stores is our personal touch," Mrs Swann said.

"It's what keeps them coming back."

"(Our) biggest challenge is definitely losing a lot of people who have left town," she said.

"We've had to develop a new customer base."

The store does much marketing on Facebook, and relies on word of mouth with its store specials.

Find Hansen's Clinton Foodworks at 5/4 Ballantine St, Gladstone Central.