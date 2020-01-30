FOODIES’ TREAT: Behind popular new food market

DIG IN: Julie and Shane Grant are launching Eat Street Outlaws Boyne Island on February 7.

FOODIES are lining up to get an early taste of a new food truck market at Boyne Island.

After moving to the region six months ago, Eat Street Outlaws Boyne Island owners Julie and Shane Grant knew they had stumbled across something special.

It was by chance they “fell in love” with the region after their bus broke down 140km outside of town.

“We stayed here while Drennan’s Diesels fixed the bus and we were due for a break so we thought ‘right this is a nice place, we’ll stay here for a bit’ and then I just fell in love with it,” Mrs Grant said.

Mrs Grant, who is currently involved with Australia’s event circuit, said she thought the Boyne Island industrial estate block where Smithy’s Seafood used to be, was the perfect place to launch a small boutique eat street market.

The Grants held their first Eat Street Outlaws in early January and are planning an official launch on February 7.

The event features their own food truck, which sells traditional Greek bread yiros, and other vans selling wood-fired pizzas, barbecue meats and waffles.

“The feedback has been tremendous and we appreciate the excitement the yiros truck has brought to the region,” Mrs Grant said.

“I’m just tickled pink about its reception and the support from the community.”

Mrs Grant, a former Occupational Health & Safety manager in the mining sector and her husband, an Australian Army veteran, hope the event will continue to receive good support.

She said they would hold regular events until late-March before deciding if they wanted to continue long term.

“When I launch an eat street I know I’m committed to the area for the next 12 months,” Mrs Grant said.

“But if this eat street is supported, this is what I’ll do for the next five years.”

The event will also feature live music with a focus on young, emerging talent.

The family friendly launch event will be held February 7 at Pioneer Dr, Boyne Island.

For safety reasons, no dogs or smoking allowed.