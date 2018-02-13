Menu
FOOD FESTIVAL: Amazing new event coming to 1770

Time to plan your trip to the freshest event in the Gladstone region, the Seventeen Seventy Fresh Seafood Festival.
Gregory Bray
by

It's a few months away, but now is the time to start planning your trip to the freshest event in the Gladstone region, the Seventeen Seventy Fresh Seafood Festival.

Being held on Saturday July 28, organiser Katrina Mergard had been toying with the idea for a few years and decided that this year it was now or never.

She anticipates at least a thousand visitors to attend the first festival, but expects this number to grow in coming years as word spreads about the event.

On the Friday night celebrity chef, Matt Golinski, will be hosting a special celebrity dinner under marquees on the edge of the marina foreshores. This will be a formal event, with drinks on arrival, a three course meal and musician Todd Keightley providing entertainment on the night. Tickets for this event will cost $199.00

On Saturday, stallholders will set up in the marina carpark from 10-5pm and be offering a freshly cooked seafoods in a variety of different styles, including many international dishes.

Katrina adds, "The seafood will be locally caught in the region and definitely fresh, not frozen.

Also it will be a real community featuring local performers and artists.

Entry will be a gold coin donation with proceeds going to various community service groups in the area.

Courtesy buses have been organised to shuttle visitors to and from the event throughout the day.

People interested in attending can register online at: https://www.facebook.com/events/167395977169155/

