Are you up for a food challenge?
Are you up for a food challenge?
Food & Entertainment

FOOD CHALLENGES: What's on offer across Gladstone?

Mark Zita
by
15th Jul 2019 4:25 PM
ARE YOU up for a food challenge?

Some restaurants across the Gladstone region offer prizes in exchange of conquering their food, while others offer items which could be considered a personal challenge.

Here are some establishments offering a gastronomic battle for your stomach.

Truffle Pig Tannum Sands - July Burger Challenge

Burgers will be on the menu at the Truffle Pig at Tannum Sands.
Burgers will be on the menu at the Truffle Pig at Tannum Sands.

This is no ordinary burger challenge. Truffle Pig's behemoth of a burger is filled with four beef patties, cheese, bacon, ketchup, mustard and mayo. To top it all off, you'll also be served with a triple serve of chips. The burger weights 1.5kg in total. If you conquer this challenge, you will be rewarded with free burgers for a year.

For more information, contact Truffle Pig on 49732763 or visit their Facebook page.

Dicey's Bar and Restaurant

HANDLING THE HEAT: Diceys Bar and Restaurant held a spicy wings challenge in May.
HANDLING THE HEAT: Diceys Bar and Restaurant held a spicy wings challenge in May.

Dicey's previously held two spicy food challenges last month. The first was a hot wings challenge featuring a sauce made from the world's hottest chillis - such as the Carolina Reaper, Ghost Pepper and Habaneros. This was followed up with a death pie challenge, with a chill combination hotter than the previous competition. While there are no other spicy food challenges scheduled, Diceys have a full rack of ribs that could even challenge rib lovers.

Relive the moment our journalist Mark Zita took on a spicy hot wing.

Contact Dicey's on 49727999 or visit their Facebook page.

The Precinct Gladstone

The Precinct Gladstone's 500-600g big rib served on Fridays.
The Precinct Gladstone's 500-600g big rib served on Fridays.

Every Friday, The Precinct on Goondoon St has a huge rib special. When they say huge, they mean a 500g-600g rib on the bone. This mammoth piece of meat is served with veggies and house-made hollandaise sauce. Think you can tackle the rib?

Contact The Precinct on 49726615 or visit their Facebook page.

Does your business have a food challenge that we missed? Contact us at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

