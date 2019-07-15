FOOD CHALLENGES: What's on offer across Gladstone?

Are you up for a food challenge?

Some restaurants across the Gladstone region offer prizes in exchange of conquering their food, while others offer items which could be considered a personal challenge.

Here are some establishments offering a gastronomic battle for your stomach.

Truffle Pig Tannum Sands - July Burger Challenge

This is no ordinary burger challenge. Truffle Pig's behemoth of a burger is filled with four beef patties, cheese, bacon, ketchup, mustard and mayo. To top it all off, you'll also be served with a triple serve of chips. The burger weights 1.5kg in total. If you conquer this challenge, you will be rewarded with free burgers for a year.

For more information, contact Truffle Pig on 49732763 or visit their Facebook page.

Dicey's Bar and Restaurant

Dicey's previously held two spicy food challenges last month. The first was a hot wings challenge featuring a sauce made from the world's hottest chillis - such as the Carolina Reaper, Ghost Pepper and Habaneros. This was followed up with a death pie challenge, with a chill combination hotter than the previous competition. While there are no other spicy food challenges scheduled, Diceys have a full rack of ribs that could even challenge rib lovers.

Contact Dicey's on 49727999 or visit their Facebook page.

The Precinct Gladstone

The Precinct Gladstone's 500-600g big rib served on Fridays. Contributed

Every Friday, The Precinct on Goondoon St has a huge rib special. When they say huge, they mean a 500g-600g rib on the bone. This mammoth piece of meat is served with veggies and house-made hollandaise sauce. Think you can tackle the rib?

Contact The Precinct on 49726615 or visit their Facebook page.

Does your business have a food challenge that we missed? Contact us at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.