HUMBLED: Budget Rent-A-Car Gladstone owner Michelle Comley was the inaugural recipient of the Regional Industry Award at the Central Queensland Women in Business Awards.
'Fond memories:' Big move in motion for car rental business

Mark Zita
27th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
A WELL-known family business is on the move after more than 40 years serving the community at the same location.

Budget Rent-A-Car on Auckland St is moving to new and bigger premises at 18 Neil St, Callemondah.

Owner Michelle Comley said the move allowed them to look to the future of the business and be closer to their airport location.

"For the last few years we've been operating our (car wash) out near the airport,” Ms Comley said.

"We all want to come together - it places a bit of stress on the team having to drive backwards and forwards.

"Gladstone has also become a busier place these days.”

Ms Comley is also humbled by the bestowal of a Regional Industry Award at last Friday's Central Queensland Women in Business Awards.

"I accepted it on behalf of the company - I'm just a cog in the wheel who keeps (the business running),” she said.

She has mixed feelings about relocating to a new place, after growing up at the Auckland St family business.

"(That's why) I keep delaying it,” she said.

"There's a lot of fond memories and it is difficult (to move away).”

However she assured the heritage of the business would remain in the move to Callemondah.

As a bonus to the family business, brother Michael will return after 23 years away.

While they have been progressively moving items, the business will operate from the new location next week.

