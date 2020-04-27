Menu
Capri and Gandali
News

You can now follow the Rockhampton zoo online

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
27th Apr 2020 6:11 PM | Updated: 28th Apr 2020 6:50 AM
WHILE the gates may be locked, there is plenty still going on at the Rockhampton Zoo.

"Our team are working seven days a week to ensure our animals are fed, watered, and stimulated physically and mentally," Parks Portfolio Spokesperson Councillor Cherie Rutherford said.

"Some animals don't miss the public too much but some really do - Cassius, our oldest chimp, is certainly going to be excited when people are allowed to come back and visit him.

"Enrichment activities are continuing every day, whether that's a new slide for the otters or the birds getting Easter treats.

"I know the staff are also missing the company of our great volunteers, who obviously can't be at the zoo at the moment."

Cr Rutherford said residents had been very appreciative of the work the team are doing to keep them up to date via facebook.

Every Monday there's a more in depth look into the life and history of an animal, plus a little competition for kids to comment with pictures.

On Thursday there are videos with the keepers and on Fridays there are updates on Gandali and Capri, the cheeky little chimpanzees.

Like and follow the zoo's facebook page.

