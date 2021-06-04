Folau launches legal action against ‘unreasonable’ QRL

Controversial footballer Israel Folau has launched legal action against the Queensland Rugby League in a bid to return to the field.

Israel Folau has officially launched legal action against the Queensland Rugby League in the state's highest court in a bid to return to the football field.

The case was lodged in the Brisbane Supreme Court late this afternoon seeking an injunction to allow Folau to play for the Southport Tigers next weekend.

It's expected the case will be heard early next week.

Sam Iskander from Alexander Law said the action was being taken because the QRL had been "unreasonable" in not allowing his client to play rugby league, thereby restraining his trade.

"Israel Folau is a perfect role model for the game and the QRL needs to recognise that," Mr Iskander said.

"Israel doesn't drink, smoke or take drugs. He never been charged with any criminal offence. He loves his wife and his son. He has a rugby playing record second to none."

Mr Iskander said his client had "a right to support his family".

"All Israel wants is the opportunity to return to the game he loves, to play alongside his brothers and to do the best he can for his wife and family,'' Mr Iskander said.

Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 over comments he made on social media about same-sex relationships and religion.

Folau, 32, is seeking to return to play rugby league in Australia but the QRL says it cannot register his contract unless it is given permission to do so by his UK Super League team Catalans who he is contracted with until November this year.

In the application lodged with the Supreme Court registry late Thursday, Folau seeks for the court to make a declaration that rule 4.3.10 of the QRL bylaws be voided as being an "unreasonable restraint of trade".

Rule 4.3.10 states "any player who played in an overseas competition which is not controlled by the ARLC in the preceding Football Year shall not be registered without first obtaining a written clearance through the ARLC."

Folau has applied for the court to make an injunction restraining the QRL from enforcing the rule and he has also sought a declaration that his application for registration be accepted.

Folau is also seeking for the QRL to pay court costs.

The QRL has been contacted for comment.

