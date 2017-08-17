Foggy outlook as Gladdy gets mist-ified once again

SITUATION NORMAL ALL FOGGED UP: Fog blanketed Sayre Cres at Boyne Island around 7am yesterday.

GLADSTONE has been feeling more than a little foggy this week, and the weather gurus don't expect this morning to be any different.

Thick fog blanketed the region for the second day in a row yesterday morning, with low visibility an issue from the city centre right out to the Great Dividing Range.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said conditions had to be just right for the unusual weather to take hold.

"The last couple of days you've had north-easterlies blow in off the water the previous afternoon,” he said.

"Then you've had clear skies overnight, with some relatively lighter winds around... what that allows is for the temperature to drop throughout the evening.

"It has to drop enough to cause condensation of the vapour left in the air from the previous afternoon to form water droplets, and that gives you your fog.

"It's similar to what you see with a cloud.”

The fog had dissipated at Gladstone Airport by 7am yesterday, but remained thick in some parts of the region up until 8.30am.

Mr Paech said similar foggy conditions could be expected this morning, but were unlikely to last through to the weekend.

"It's one of the trickier phenomena to forecast, because the signs we look for could produce fog, and they could produce low stratus clouds,” he said.

"From Friday onwards there'll be some dry air through, and that will diminish the chance of fog from Friday morning onwards.”