Foggy morning greets Gladstone

A NATURAL weather phenomenon greeted the Gladstone region this morning as a thick blanket of fog extended over the region, lowering visibility and prompting warnings.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy from the Bureau of Meteorology's Queensland branch said moisture in the air is the key suspect for the weather event occurring.

"You need it to cool down sufficiently overnight so you generally need clear skies and the right wind too," Mr Kennedy said.

"You need the air to sit close to the surface so it can cool down via contact with the ground, if it is windy enough the air will keep mixing and bringing new air which will stop fog."

Callope. PHOTO: Drew Sue.

Mr Kennedy said fog is most prevalent around Central Queensland during the winter months.

"Between June and August, fog is certainly most common after rainy days which the Gladstone region has experienced over the past week or so," he said.

With visibility affected both on the roads and at home, Mr Kennedy said there was not a lot people could do to prevent the fog's effect.

"There is not a whole lot people can do during the morning when the fog is at its heaviest, it will certainly lift off during the day," he said.

"Delay your travel or otherwise drive slowly in foggy conditions because you only have a good 100 metres or so of visibility."

Mr Kennedy said the Gladstone region could be set for one more morning of heavy fog tomorrow.

"You may see another morning of visible fog, it is definitely going to be cool and dry enough," Mr Kennedy said.

"We are expecting some drier air to push in starting Monday but becoming more prevalent later in the week, but that may cause frost more than fog."