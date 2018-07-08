Foggy morning gives way to chilly days for Gladstone

MISTY MORNING: Gladstone awoke to a blanket of fog on Saturday.

COMING on the back of a foggy morning on Saturday, Gladstone's in the midst of a brief cool change blowing through the region, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

After Sunday morning's temperature dipped to 12.6C and with cool winds blowing, Monday and Tuesday are expected to drop further, with minimums of 8C and 11C respectively.

The high moisture content, which brought sticky conditions in the tail-end of last week, has since eased as a south-westerly change has moved through, bringing a cool, dry air mass, said Bureau meteorologist Lauren Pattie.

However, the cold will not stick around.

"Minimums will gradually increase by the middle part of the week," she said.

"There'll be a little bit of cloud, but not anything dramatic, you may see one millimetre at best out of those clouds but overall fairly consistent weather."

Most of the state will experience similar weather except for the far north.

Ms Pattie predicted frosts inland over the next couple of mornings as winds ease off.

Biloela, which will drop to a minimum of 3C on Monday and Tuesday, might be in for a frost or two although it was likely the frost would only occur further inland.

Ms Pattie said Saturday morning's fog in Gladstone was the result of a combination of factors - moisture, light winds and clear skies.

She said the port city generally averaged two fogs each winter

month so a few more foggy mornings could be expected before the end of August.