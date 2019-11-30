Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Innisfail fruit farmer Sam Reitano will go on The Farmer Wants A Wife in 2020.
Innisfail fruit farmer Sam Reitano will go on The Farmer Wants A Wife in 2020.
TV

FNQ fruit farmer joins Farmer Wants a Wife

by Jack Lawrie
30th Nov 2019 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASSOWARY Coast fruit farmer with a dry sense of humour and a love of Italian food will go looking for love on the next season of Farmer Wants A Wife.

Innisfail's Sam Reitano will put it all on the line on the Channel 7 show, which will air in 2020, as he searches for a partner to join him on the land.

Innisfail fruit farmer Sam Reitano will go on The Farmer Wants A Wife in 2020.
Innisfail fruit farmer Sam Reitano will go on The Farmer Wants A Wife in 2020.

Born and raised on a tropical fruit farm, Sam said life with him would mean no cattle to round up or early morning milking - just plenty of fruit to eat, driving lessons on the tractor and mud to rip up on the quad bike.

"I think I'm a good catch because I'm nice, caring, I've got a lot to give, and I love spoiling someone," he said.

The 27-year-old Sicilian said his ideal partner was someone who was trustworthy, loyal and kind, who had a good sense of humour and could handle lots of Italian food.

"It's really important to me to find true love because one day I want to settle down with a family of my own," he said.

"I'd like to have my children be raised on (our) farm, where my grandfather raised his son, and his son raised me."

More Stories

dating entertainment farmer wants a wife tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police warn party-goers of potentially deadly synthetic MDMA

        premium_icon Police warn party-goers of potentially deadly synthetic MDMA

        Crime Detective warns Gladstone party-goers: People taking MDMA or any party drugs trust that’s what they are consuming - and they shouldn’t.

        You could face jail for organising mates’ party drugs

        premium_icon You could face jail for organising mates’ party drugs

        Crime It’s all the same to police – supply of a dangerous drug.

        4WD enthusiast creates trip to help farmers

        premium_icon 4WD enthusiast creates trip to help farmers

        News Ten vehicles will heap up to Cape York as part of the fundraiser for...

        Tensions high as health sector workers meet with hospital

        premium_icon Tensions high as health sector workers meet with hospital

        News The latest impassioned plea for hospital upgrades.