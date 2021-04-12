Flynn travel agents could share in $130M cash splash

Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd has encouraged his electorate to seek out local travel agents as he unveiled round two of the COVID-19 Consumer Travel Support Program.

Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd has encouraged his electorate to seek out local travel agents as he unveiled round two of the COVID-19 Consumer Travel Support Program.

Travel agents in the Flynn electorate could be set to benefit from $130 million in funding support from the Coalition Government.

Ken O’Dowd said local travel agents should apply for funding support in round two of the COVID-19 Consumer Travel Support Program, which opens later this month.

“The Coalition Government has committed $258 million to support our travel agents through the COVID-19 Consumer Travel Support Program,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Our Government provided $128 million in Round One to support some 3000 travel agents who continued to serve their customers.

“We are now providing additional support via Round 2 and I encourage local travel agents to check their eligibility and apply for funding.

“Our support for travel agents complements the $1.2 billion aviation and tourism support package which was designed to get domestic tourists spending and follows the successful JobKeeper program.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“We can all support our local travel agents in Flynn by using their services when booking a holiday this year.”

Eligible travel agents and tour operators in Flynn who have received a payment under round one may be entitled to a second payment, ranging between $7,500 and $100,000.

To be eligible the business must:

– Have been operating a travel agent, inbound tour operator or tour wholesaler business prior to the announcement of the closure of international borders, and are continuing to operate that business;

– Have a turnover of between $50,000 and $20 million (or between $500,000 and $200 million Total Transaction Value – TTV) for the 2019 calendar year; and

– Have been in receipt of the JobKeeper extension (28 September 2020 to 28 March 2021).

To ensure equity, businesses found to have received a payment based on TTV in round one that was greater than they would otherwise have received if the payments for round one and two were calculated on turnover, will not be eligible for a round two payment.

For more information, visit the Austrade website.

More Flynn political news:

– How your CQ business can get up to $28k for every apprentice

– Federal Labor split on Jackie Trad return

– Boyce puts hand up for federal seat of Flynn