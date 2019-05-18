Flynn major party candidates cast their votes

Zac Beers and his wife Emily and Ken O'Dowd cast their votes in Clinton on election day.

Zac Beers and his wife Emily and Ken O'Dowd cast their votes in Clinton on election day. Liana Walker

AFTER more than four weeks of campaigning both major party candidates cast their votes this morning in the hope to claim the seat of Flynn.

Nationals candidate and incumbent MP Ken O'Dowd cast his vote at the St Peter's Anglican Church while Labor candidate Zac Beers was joined by his wife Emily at the Clinton Football Club.

The seat has been held by Mr O'Dowd since 2010.

It's one of the coalition's most marginal seats in Queensland at just 1 per cent.

Both candidates have promised upgrades to Gladstone Port Access Road, investment into the Gladstone Hospital and investment into tertiary education.

If Mr O'Dowd is successful he has also promised $1million to build and interpretive centre at 1770 and $1.7m for a coordinated support program for disadvantaged children and families in Gladstone.

If Mr Beers takes the seat he has promised to establish a Hydrogen Innovation Hub in Gladstone and upgrade the Beef Roads Network through Central Queensland.

Click here to see a full list of promises.

It's understood around 17,000 people in Flynn have cast their votes through pre-polling outlets.