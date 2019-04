SKY News frontman Peter Gleeson will be in Gladstone on Wednesday to hold a Flynn candidates' discussion streamed live on The Observer's website.

The 30-minute broadcast starts at noon and will include the LNP's sitting member Ken O'Dowd and Labor candidate Zac Beers.

Some of the hot issues likely to be up for debate include the future of coal mining in CQ, job creation, cost of living solutions and power prices.