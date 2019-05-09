Flynn candidates talk airfares, sports fields and youth

CANDIDATES are placed in order on how they will appear on the ballot paper for the Federal Election, May 18.

Zac Beers - Labor

Labor candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers poses for photos ahead of his 2018 campaign launch. Matt Taylor GLA210618ZACB

What should be done to make regional airfares more affordable, and to encourage airlines to add new flight routes to regional airports?

The cost of regional airfares is something that comes up wherever I am in Central Queensland.

Locals are sick of being made to pay excessive ticket prices just to get to and from work or visit family members, especially when there aren't enough flight routes to meet local demand.

I'm ready to go in to bat for locals against the big airlines to make sure that locals are being heard.

What is the most common misconception about you?

People often assume that I play my footy in the halves or the backs, but I've actually spent most of my career as a front rower for the mighty Tannum Sands Seagulls.

The Observer's recent FutureCQ event revealed community leaders want to see investment to create better sporting facilities. What would you do to facilitate this?

I know how important our local sporting clubs are to the Gladstone community.

I've been a proud member of the Tannum Sands Seagulls for most of my life so I've seen first hand the benefits of good local sporting clubs for kids and adults alike.

I'll fight to secure better funding for local sporting facilities and make sure local clubs are being listened to and looked after.

Demographer Bernard Salt's analysis of ABS population data found an increase in youth leaving the region. What can the Federal Government do to encourage youth to stay, or encourage others to move to the Gladstone region?

If we want to encourage young people to Central Queensland, we need to make sure we're creating decent, well paid jobs to attract young people to our region.

That's why we're committed to creating new jobs through our $1.1 billion National Hydrogen Plan and working with local industry and manufacturers through our $1 billion advance manufacturing fund to safeguard existing jobs well into the future.

Nathan David Harris - United Australia Party

Did not respond to questions in time for deadline.

Jaiben Baker - The Greens

Greens senator Larissa Walters and candidate for Flynn Jaiben Baker.

What should be done to make regional airfares more affordable, and to encourage airlines to add flight routes to regional airports?

The best way to ensure more people visit and come to live in our region is by growing our economy through more jobs, better services, and the protection of our environment.

What is the most common misconception about you?

That Greens candidates like me are against farmers. That's not true. I am a farmer and I grew up in a farming community. I also believe that we cannot ignore the devastating impact that climate change is having on our rural community such as causing drought and environmental destruction. I want to see us tackle climate change to protect our environment, combat the drought, and ensure our farming communities remain strong well into the future.

The Observer's recent FutureCQ event revealed community leaders want to see investment to create better sporting facilities. What would you do to facilitate this?

I believe government has a responsibility to ensure equitable access to affordable sport and physical recreation facilities and services.

I would support the introduction of new sporting facilities so long as there is consultation with the community and appropriate efforts made to minimise ecological impact.

Demographer Bernard Salt's analysis of ABS population data found an increase in youth leaving the region. What can the Federal Government do to encourage youth to stay, or encourage others to move to the Gladstone region?

Many young people leave our region because of the lack of educational and employment opportunities.

We need a major public investment in training and infrastructure to create jobs for our young people. We also need to make TAFE and university free to give young people the skills and knowledge they need to compete in our changing economy.

Murray Peterson - Independent

Independent candidate for Flynn Murray Peterson. Tegan Annett

What should be done to make regional airfares more affordable, and to encourage airlines to add flight routes to regional airports?

Reduce airport fees.

For example Gladstone Airport charges airlines $27.50 per passenger, Brisbane charges $21.50 making every fare $49 more.

Airlines can move people further, faster and cheaper if they are not excessively taxed.

If taxes are reduced, airlines can offer cheaper fares, resulting in more people using the airlines and then the fares could be reduced even more. The more people travel by plane, the more services can be offered.

What is the most common misconception about you?

The most common misconception is that voting 1 for an independent is a wasted vote if I don't get elected.

Australia's voting system is one of the best.

You just list the candidates in the order you prefer and the system will accurately include your choices.

If you vote 7 LNP and 8 Labor and all other candidates have less votes, you are still casting a full vote for LNP. The same is true the other way around.

The Observer's recent FutureCQ event revealed community leaders want to see investment to create better sporting facilities. What would you do to facilitate this?

Investment in sporting facilities should initially be encouraged from industry.

For the Australian government to be involved it should be a process open to all interested parties and it should be considered how multiple sports could share multi-purpose facilities, taking into account the number of interested people to get best community benefit for the money.

Demographer Bernard Salt's analysis of ABS population data found an increase in youth leaving the region. What can the Federal Government do to encourage youth to stay, or encourage others to move to the Gladstone region?

Adequate employment and training in Flynn would address some of this. Waiving HECS debt for university graduates that live and work more than 250 km from a capital city for at least five years would also be a way of encouraging university graduates to regional areas. The Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, Department of the Environment and Energy or Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development could be in Gladstone providing employment.

Sharon Lohse - One Nation

One Nation's candidate for Flynn Sharon Lohse. Contributed

What should be done to make regional airfares more affordable, and to encourage airlines to add flight routes to regional airports?

This is chasing an outcome without dealing with the underlying problems.

Choice in service provision and affordability are both functions of prosperity.

The less prosperous a market is the less choice there is and the more expensive services become.

Prosperous competition is what is needed.

Competition can be forced for a short while, but never for long.

What is the most common misconception about you?

Perhaps, that I am a single-issue candidate because of my passion for rural issues. This is far from true, as those who have met me will attest.

I have family in much of this electorate and I have worked in diverse industries. We are all potentially impacted by the rising regulatory threats to coal, power, agriculture and fishing. These issues are all connected by one theme, the globalist UN agendas. I am a patriotic Australian. I firmly believe in a sovereign and free Australia.

The Observer's recent FutureCQ event revealed community leaders want to see investment to create better sporting facilities. What would you do to facilitate this?

The Commonwealth provides grants to develop and enhance communities.

Each grant is assessed on its merits.

I will advocate for and support the granting of funds to enhance community amenity and social interactions for this electorate.

Demographer Bernard Salt's analysis of ABS population data found an increase in youth leaving the region. What can the Federal Government do to encourage youth to stay, or encourage others to move to the Gladstone region?

Enhance opportunity for prosperity everywhere. Keep taxation low, minimise bureaucratic processes, incentivise enterprise, decentralise government and keep it small. The burdens imposed by central government through excessive taxation and regulation and central banks through failed monetary policy, all policies of globalism, cause economic downturn and result in the urban drift toward cities. Get these issues under control and prosperity will return, enabling youth to return to the region as industry prospers.

Duncan Scott - Independent

Independent candidate Duncan Scott The Observer

What should be done to make regional airfares more affordable, and to encourage airlines to add new flight routes to regional airports?

Like my feet on the ground, so I will have to ask more questions on this.

What is the most common misconception about you?

That all Federal candidates are the same. Thinking of only one person.

I have stood in five federal elections as an independent because I care.

Like in an army section, we are only as strong as our weakest member.

The Observer's recent FutureCQ event revealed community leaders want to see investment to create better sporting facilities. What would you do to facilitate this?

After 34 years playing senior rugby, yes I think sports in general is great way to get fit and loss weight.

Find out the person who can tick the box.

Demographer Bernard Salt's analysis of ABS population data found an increase in youth leaving the region. What can the Federal Government do to encourage youth to stay, or encourage others to move to the Gladstone region?

Promote the advantages of working on a farm. All farmers need more staff, but can't pay mine rates.

Marcus Hiesler - Conservative National Party

Marcus John Hiesler is the candidate for Flynn for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

What should be done to make regional airfares more affordable, and to encourage airlines to add flight routes to regional airports?

As much as possible here, at present services from our regional airports are below par and are very expensive.

Airlines, airport corporations, local councils, local government and state governments all need to work together to achieve a better outcome for our constituents.

What is the most common misconception about you?

I honestly cannot think of one.

The Observer's recent FutureCQ event revealed community leaders want to see investment to create better sporting facilities. What would you do to facilitate this?

Identifying the areas/sports that require assistance on a needs first basis, then working with the whole community to see those needs come to fruition.

Demographer Bernard Salt's analysis of ABS population data found an increase in youth leaving the region. What can the Federal Government do to encourage youth to stay, or encourage others to move to the Gladstone region?

More opportunities are needed for employment, better access to study modes for young. Moving government departments to the areas allowing for more employment. Making the cost of living less.

Ken O'Dowd - LNP

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, with Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd at Purcell's Engineering during the minister's visit to Gladstone on April 5, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA050418BISH

What should be done to make regional airfares more affordable, and to encourage airlines to add new flight routes to regional airports?

All too often, regional air fares are exorbitantly high.

Even though the Federal Government doesn't regulate domestic airline routes, the LNP fought to get a Senate Inquiry covering regional air fares established so we can get some answers out of the airlines.

If successful at the election, I will push for the inquiry to complete its work on rural and regional airfare pricing and make recommendations to government.

What's the most common misconception about you?

With Flynn being such a big electorate - almost twice the size of Ireland - it is impossible to be everywhere at once.

When I'm not required at Parliament, I'm on the ground in the electorate, travelling to meet constituents and community groups throughout the region.

The Observer's recent FutureCQ event revealed community leaders want to see investment to create better sporting facilities. What would you do to facilitate this?

Our $100million Community Sport Infrastructure Grants program has already supported more than 450 grassroots sporting projects across the nation including installation of lighting, irrigation and air conditioning, upgrading of change rooms and resurfacing courts and playing surfaces.

I'm always happy to support applications from sporting groups or other organisations seeking funds - most recently I've helped secure $80,000 to help upgrade Gayndah's pool facilities.

Demographer Bernard Salt's analysis of ABS population data found an increase in youth leaving the region. What can the Federal Government do to encourage youth to stay, or encourage others to move to the Gladstone region?

A strong economy, education, training and local job creation is the best way to retain locals and attract others to the region. A strong economy means businesses and industries can expand and take on more employees. Nationally youth unemployment is at its lowest level in seven years and we will create 250,000 jobs for young people over the next five years by investing $525 million in skills funding and creating up to 80,000 new apprentices.