Flynn candidates talk about Canberra, Adani and economy

CANDIDATES are placed in order on how they will appear on the ballot paper for the Federal Election, May 18.

Zac Beers - Labor

Labor candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers poses for photos ahead of his 2018 campaign launch. Matt Taylor GLA210618ZACB

What do you think Canberra doesn't understand about the Flynn electorate?

Right now, too many politicians in Canberra spend too much time with big businesses and multinationals, and not enough time with locals on the ground. There's a real disconnect between what people in Flynn need and what this government is delivering. Our region creates so much wealth for this country yet has missed out on funding when it comes to infrastructure and health services. It's time for that to change.

Do you think Adani's Carmichael mine should go ahead?

I've always said that if Adani stacks up environmentally and financially it should go ahead, like any other project. But it's important we make sure jobs that come from the project are secure, well-paid jobs for Aussie workers. We need to end casualisation, 457 visa rorts and the misuse of labour hire. Only Labor has a plan to make that happen.

What will you do to create jobs for the region, with or without Adani's mine?

Securing jobs should be any politicians top priority, which is why we've secured our job creating $1.1 billion National Hydrogen Plan. At the same time, infrastructure investment is always the basis to local job growth. That's why we've announced upgrades to the Capricorn and Dawson Highways and committed to funding Stage 2 of the Gladstone Port Access Road Upgrade, specifically tailored so that locals get first crack at these jobs.

What will you do to make a strong economy within the region and the state?

Our $1.1 billion National Hydrogen plan is designed to bring new industry and jobs to Gladstone. I'll also crack down on casualisation and low wage growth so that locals have a decent wage to put money back into the community. We'll also put in place the infrastructure local businesses need to be productive and profitable through upgrades to the Capricorn and Dawson Highways and the Gladstone Port Access Road.

Nathan David Harris - United Australia Party

Did not respond to questions in time for deadline.

Jaiben Baker - The Greens

Greens senator Larissa Walters and candidate for Flynn Jaiben Baker.

What do you think Canberra doesn't understand about the Flynn electorate?

People in our region want the same things as everybody else - a decent job, access to essential services, clean air, and enough money to pay the bills and enjoy a good life. The problem is that politicians from the major parties prioritise the interests of their corporate donors over those of us in the community.

Do you think Adani's Carmichael mine should go ahead?

No. I am opposed to the Adani mine because it will devastate our farming communities by sucking up billions of litres of groundwater and making our drought crisis even worse.

It will also further contribute to the destruction of our environment, particularly the Great Barrier Reef and the 64,000 jobs it provides to the local economy.

What will you do to create jobs for the region, with or without Adani's mine?

I want to see a greater investment in renewables to create the clean energy jobs of the future. I also want to see a greater investment in training and infrastructure to bring new jobs in our region and give people the skills they need to compete in the changing economy.

What will you do to make a strong economy within the region and the state?

We need an economy that works for everyone. That means ensuring that everyone can find a decent job and has access to quality health care, education and affordable housing. We also want to make sure that no one is left behind in our economy, which means guaranteeing free or low-cost access to all essential community services such as disability services, childcare, mental health and aged care services.

Murray Peterson - Independent

Independent candidate for Flynn Murray Peterson. Tegan Annett

What do you think Canberra doesn't understand about the Flynn electorate?

Many politicians have little or no understanding of regional Australia. They take too much tax from farmers during a good season, not understanding that this results in farmers struggling financially when there is a bad season. They take the same approach to industry, showing little understanding that commodity prices rise and fall. Government needs to reduce income tax and rely more on indirect tax to avoid creating this problem.

Do you think Adani's Carmichael mine should go ahead?

Adani uses the coal to generate electricity in India so they will source the coal from some other country if the Carmichael Mine does not go ahead and global carbon dioxide emissions will not be reduced. If all other environmental concerns are met, the mine should go ahead.

What will you do to create jobs for the region, with or without Adani's mine?

Reducing income tax will reduce pressure on wage increases which will lead to an increase in employment. When farmers and industry are less restricted by government they earn more which has a flow on effect for employment. There are several opportunities in industry such as making steel from iron oxide wastes, building aluminium ships near Boyne Island and clean energy production in which Gladstone has a natural advantage.

What will you do to make a strong economy within the region and the state?

The greatest impediment to a strong economy is high taxation. Reducing income tax will reduce pressure on wage increases which will lead to an increase in employment. Remember, a 33% income tax rate increases the cost of labour by 50%. This disadvantages Australians and Australian businesses. If governments collect tax when people spend money rather than when they earn money, locally produced goods will not be taxed more than imported goods as they currently are.

Sharon Lohse - One Nation

One Nation's candidate for Flynn Sharon Lohse. Contributed

What do you think Canberra doesn't understand about the Flynn electorate?

Successive Federal Governments have been obsessed with globalist UN agendas, including ideological social change. The people of Flynn want prosperity and societal harmony. We will decide where and how our society changes. The major multi-cultural and immigration issues that are boiling away are fuelled by government policy and partisan identity politics. Policy needs to change to ensure more acceptable rates of change where infrastructure and societal norms can adjust to accommodate without introducing further harmful separatism in our society.

Do you think Adani's Carmichael mine should go ahead?

YES.

It meets our arduous regulatory requirements.

It will be a major employer and royalties provider for Queensland.

What will you do to create jobs for the region, with or without Adani's mine?

Jobs come from prosperity, the success of enterprise. Governments can only create a limited range and quantity of jobs. Federal governments role is provide security and the regulatory environment for prosperity. The rest is up to the people. Government role in business is to maintain national security and the minimum necessary regulation.

What will you do to make a strong economy within the region and the state?

Low taxation, minimise bureaucratic processes, reduce regulatory restrictions, incentivise enterprise, decentralise government and keep it small. This is the proven path to prosperity.

Duncan Scott - Independent

Did not respond to questions in time for deadline.

Marcus Hiesler - Conservative National Party

Marcus John Hiesler is the candidate for Flynn for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

What do you think Canberra doesn't understand about the Flynn electorate?

Distance is a key factor, especially for basic infrastructure like health services.

I believe there is a misconception that we are just like the southeast corner, we aren't!

Our area has had to contend with droughts, long distances to ship goods and high unemployment.

Do you think Adani's Carmichael mine should go ahead?

Yes I do believe this should go ahead, this has the potential for ongoing employment.

What will you do to create jobs for the region, with or without Adani's mine?

Work with businesses to hopefully have them set up or expand in the area. Business development and support networks are important to maintain viability and create job opportunities.

What will you do to make a strong economy within the region and the state?

By liaising with local business and government departments to attract people to the area. Again support networks are important here.

Ken O'Dowd - LNP

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, with Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd at Purcell's Engineering during the minister's visit to Gladstone on April 5, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA050418BISH

What do you think Canberra doesn't understand about the Flynn electorate?

The diversity of the electorate and its industries, and its sheer size. The different coastal and country communities in Flynn are part of our strength, but there are challenges involved in travel, communications and connectivity. We often have to drive for hours to get to our final destination. A good example is electric cars - they might work well in cities, but out here stopping to charge up a car just isn't practical or efficient.

Do you think Adani's Carmichael mine should go ahead?

Absolutely yes. I have strongly backed the project at every opportunity. We need to get on with the job of developing this mine and others because our region needs these jobs. The project is already subject to the strictest environmental conditions under Australian law and it infuriates me to see it held up for political reasons.

What will you do to create jobs for the region, with or without Adani's mine?

What will you do to make a strong economy within the region and the state?

We are working to build a stronger economy by lowering tax for small businesses, backing our resource sector, working to reduce power prices, investing a record amount in infrastructure, boosting exports and creating 80,000 new apprenticeships by providing more incentives to employers. Our 2013 promise for one million new jobs to be created within five years was delivered ahead of schedule, and we will use our policies to support the creations of another 1.25 million jobs over the next five years.