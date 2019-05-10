Flynn candidates speak about aged care services

CANDIDATES are placed in order on how they will appear on the ballot paper for the Federal Election, May 18.

Zac Beers - Labor

Labor candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers poses for photos ahead of his 2018 campaign launch. Matt Taylor GLA210618ZACB

What is your professional background?

I started my working life in Gladstone Industry as a painter and scaffolder at the Queensland Alumina Refinery, where I learnt just how important it is to have a good job with decent pay. After that I was fortunate enough to begin working for the Australian Workers' Union as an Industrial Organiser representing working men and women throughout Central Queensland. In this role I fought for locals to have safe workplaces, better job security, and decent wages.

Mr Salt's analysis also found there would be an increase in seniors living in Gladstone. What can the Federal Government do to ensure Gladstone has the facilities an ageing population requires?

Looking after seniors is something we have to get right. We need more funding for aged care, more funding for seniors' health services and we need to ensure we've got a well-paid, well-trained aged-care workforce to look after our seniors when needed. This is why Labor is committed to investing the funding needed to guarantee our seniors' quality care.

Nathan David Harris - United Australia Party

Did not respond to questions in time for deadline.

Jaiben Baker - The Greens

Greens senator Larissa Walters and candidate for Flynn Jaiben Baker.

What is your professional background?

Environmental Advisor, Forestry Horticulture and Agricultural Worker, Farmer

Mr Salt's analysis also found there would be an increase in seniors living in Gladstone. What can the Federal Government do to ensure Gladstone has the facilities an ageing population requires?

We need to ensure that our seniors have access to high-quality care and to give them the choice as to whether they want to stay at home or live in residential care. Our plan calls for additional funding for home-care packages and greater investment in residential care to ensure seniors are given increased care. We also want better support, pay and training for our aged-care staff.

Murray Peterson - Independent

Independent candidate for Flynn Murray Peterson. Tegan Annett

What is your professional background?

Engineering research (testing and developing materials and designs), consulting engineer (safety investigations, design of buildings, bridges, port and industrial structures) and registered secondary teacher (maths, science and technology).

I'm also a member of Recreational Aviation Australia, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Cherish Life Gladstone branch.

Mr Salt's analysis also found there would be an increase in seniors living in Gladstone. What can the Federal Government do to ensure Gladstone has the facilities an ageing population requires?

The government should encourage Gladstone Regional Council to reduce rates on homes to help many pensioners or self-funded retirees. Priorities should be enabling an aging population to safely live in their own home, followed by helping them live with and be cared for. If they have no willing carers then the government should be providing other facilities.

Sharon Lohse - One Nation

What is your professional background?

I am a grazier and have founded a local Landcare Group, holding several key roles since its inception. I have served as project manager for two on-ground works for landholders in pasture and water quality projects as well as serving as a board member of Property Rights Australia.

Mr Salt's analysis also found there would be an increase in seniors living in Gladstone. What can the Federal Government do to ensure Gladstone has the facilities an ageing population requires?

The Federal Government can ensure it funds enough beds in aged-care facilities in the Gladstone area. This also includes sufficient hospital funding and the provision of specialist health services for the aged population.

Duncan Scott - Independent

Independent candidate Duncan Scott The Observer

What is your professional background?

Farmer/Forest Ranger which I had to resign from to stand as a candidate.

Mr Salt's analysis also found there would be an increase in seniors living in Gladstone. What can the Federal Government do to ensure Gladstone has the facilities an ageing population requires?

Looking after the elderly is family matter too. They are our love ones. Government should assist in keeping the elderly as independent as possible but not be left to do it all.

Marcus Hiesler - Conservative National Party

Marcus John Hiesler is the candidate for Flynn for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

Mr Salt's analysis also found there would be an increase in seniors living in Gladstone. What can the Federal Government do to ensure Gladstone has the facilities an ageing population requires?

With an increase in seniors in the Gladstone Region healthcare services need to reflect the increase demand. We need to ensure our healthcare sector has the resources required to service the region. It is also imperative that the aged have an understanding of the services available to them.

Ken O'Dowd - LNP

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, with Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd at Purcell's Engineering during the minister's visit to Gladstone on April 5, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA050418BISH

What is your professional background?

I've been largely self-employed. By the age of 17 I had worked as a contract milker, picked beans on my neighbours' farms, worked on the railways as a fettler and on flying gangs and worked on construction to build a new railway line from Gladstone to Moura.

After leaving school, I did stints as a payroll clerk at QAL, worked in New Guinea at the Bougainville Copper mine, worked in fuel industry as distributor across Central Queensland, owned and ran a pub in Rockhampton along with building supply business.

Mr Salt's analysis also found there would be an increase in seniors living in Gladstone. What can the Federal Government do to ensure Gladstone has the facilities an ageing population requires?

The LNP is investing a record amount in aged care with annual funding to grow from $18.1billion to $23.6billion a year by 2022-23. In recent weeks 84 new aged-care beds were allocated to a new aged-care facility for Gladstone. This will make a huge difference ... as people need greater care they are able to stay close to home.