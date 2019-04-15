Flynn among top 20 worst affected by climate change

Australia has recorded its hottest summer on record. Picture: Supplied

FLYNN has been named as one of 20 electorates to suffer the worst impacts of climate change in 2050.

The Australian National University's analysis of long-term climate data found in a worst-case scenario Flynn's average maximum temperature would increase by 4.26 degrees in 31 years.

ANU design and data experts applied climate modelling projections to Australia's 151 federal electorates to identify the top 20 electorates that will be most affected due to climate change, for a a report commissioned by the Australian Conservation Foundation.

It compared 1960-1990 historical rainfall and temperature data to form projections for 2050.

The climate data found the average daily maximum temperature recorded at the Gladstone Radar weather station between 1960-90 was 27.5 degrees.

The report, released last month, estimated in 2050 the average temperature at the weather station would be 30.8 degrees, an increase of 3.3 degrees.

The ACF said while previous projections of climate change had been "quite accurate", more localised projections do have "higher uncertainty".

"The latest observations suggest that after a two-year pause, global emissions from burning fossil fuels and industrial production rose again in 2018, taking them to their highest levels on record," the report said.

"While there is some uncertainty in any climate model projections, overall trends are consistent: Australia will be significantly hotter and face more frequent and intense extreme weather because of worsening climate change," the ACF said.

It also found most of Australia would have a "new summer" from early October to early April.

In Gladstone there would be new summer peaks, with 246 days over 30 degrees and 48 days over 38 degrees.

"Climate change damage is already occurring across our communities," the ACF's chief executive officer Kelly O'Shanassy said.

"What we experience as winters will no longer exist.

"The year 2050 will be dominated by extreme heat."

"This summer we have seen a devastating drought, intense floods, bushfires in forests that used to be too wet to burn, and record-breaking heatwaves. How much worse this gets depends on how fast we act to stop climate pollution."

Flynn's neighbouring electorates, Capricornia and Wide Bay, also made the top 20 list, with average maximum temperature increases of 3.88 and 3.85 degrees respectively.