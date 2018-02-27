Flying foxes still ruffling feathers

THEY MAY BE LITTLE ... : Little red flying foxes have caused a disturbance in Miriam Vale.

THEY'RE still there.

Miriam Vale's bat woes refuse to end.

While Gladstone Regional Council has invested significant time and money in resolving the town's issues with flying foxes, some residents are still distressed by their proximity.

Council dispersed a roost of little red flying foxes from Alf Larson Park in October last year in response to complaints from residents.

But Miriam Vale resident Gayle Cronin, has written in to The Observer to question why council has not acted to disperse the roost of black flying foxes affecting her residence as well as those of a number of neighbours.

Ms Cronin lives 50m away from roosting black flying foxes and says she's concerned by the proximity of the bats.

"Council is saying because they spent $20000 dollars in moving (the bats) that they need the money for infrastructure in the shire and (can't spend it on) moving along another colony of black bats," she said.

"Are we not rate payers as well?"

Ms Cronin said she was aware council had expressed an interest in installing a sprinkler system in Alf Larson Park, which would cost about $12000.

"My question is, can they not use that $12000 ... to deter and move the black flying foxes on the other side of town to a better environment?" she said.

Senior conservation officer Rebecca Hendry said even if council applied for a Department of Environment and Heritage Protection permit to disperse the flying foxes 'there is a chance an attempt to disperse (them) ... would not be successful and (the bats) could move into a new site."

"This would create a new conflict elsewhere in the community. Dispersals are always seen as the last resort in flying fox management."

Ms Hendry also said "little red flying foxes - the species dispersed from Alf Larson Park - "can roost in huge colonies and generate more noise and smell compared with the black flying foxes."

She said council is in the process of investigating the possibility of installing sprinklers in the fig tree at Alf Larson Park but was still resolving issues like the availability of water, the long term health of the fig tree and the effectiveness of such a system.

Flying foxes are protected under the state Nature Conservation Act and the town of Miriam Vale is an Urban Flying Fox Management Area. Only local councils can take action on flying-fox roosts that fall within UFFMAs.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection provides tips for people living near flying foxes which includes measures like parking cars under shelter, bringing washing in at night and avoiding disturbing roosts.